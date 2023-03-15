 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | A take on stocks of banks, realty and rail when market looks set for a swing

Santosh Nair
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Market experts are advising investors not to hurry in buying shares. A stark contrast to the ‘buy the dip’ strategy that was popular till a couple of months back

“Now and then large profits are realised on no better foundation - merely proving that sometimes luck laughs at logic.” -  Benjamin Graham

The market appears poised for a rebound following the rally in global equities. Expect it to be a short-lived one, say traders.

Rating agency Moody’s has downgraded its outlook on the US banking system from 'stable' to 'negative' to reflect "the rapid deterioration in the operating environment" following deposit runs at Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, and Signature Bank.

Back home, market experts are advising investors not to hurry in buying shares. A stark contrast to the ‘buy the dip’ strategy that was popular till a couple of months back.