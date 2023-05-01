 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shoonya settles claims of Rs 3 cr with glitch-hit traders, plays down account closures

Shubham Raj
May 01, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

The top management of the broker claimed that the glitch has not resulted in much customer losses

Sarvjeet Virk, Co-founder & MD, Finvasia, said the glitch was faced only by those traders who took at least one trade during the first 15 minutes of trade.

Shoonya, the discount broker that faced a massive glitch last month, driving several traders into the red, told Moneycontrol that the it has compensated about Rs 3 crore worth of claims.

“From our last analysis as of April 27, we have received just below 700 disputes about the said incident, of which 12 percent were duplicates,” Shoonya and its holding company Finvasia said. Only 77.5 percent of the remaining disputes were eligible for compensation and around 77 percent of that has been resolved, they said.

“We continue to engage with distressed customers and resolve their concerns. From the disputes that we have analysed and resolved till April 27, we have covered losses of our customers in the range of Rs 2.7-3 crore.”

Traders using Shoonya broker accounts complained of a glitch in the system on April 13. They said the broker was passing ghost orders in large quantities and their accounts were showing huge losses.