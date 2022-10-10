 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red, Nifty around 17,250; mid & smallcaps under pressure

Rakesh Patil
Oct 10, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, PSU bank, realty FMCG, capital goods and power indices down 1 percent each.

October 10, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

Rupee Updates:

October 10, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

BSE Midcap index shed 1 percent dragged by the Varun Beverages, Delhivery, Ashok Leyland:

October 10, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

October 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

October 10, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

FADA on Navratri sales

October 10, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

Nykaa partners with California-based fashion retailer Revolve

October 10, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes

October 10, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

October 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

European markets updates

October 10, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

Market update at 2 PM: Sensex is down 474.96 points or 0.82% at 57716.33, and the Nifty shed 156.90 points or 0.91% at 17157.80.