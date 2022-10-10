Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red, Nifty around 17,250; mid & smallcaps under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, PSU bank, realty FMCG, capital goods and power indices down 1 percent each.
October 10, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
Rupee Updates:
October 10, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
BSE Midcap index shed 1 percent dragged by the Varun Beverages, Delhivery, Ashok Leyland:
October 10, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
October 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
October 10, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
FADA on Navratri sales
October 10, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
Nykaa partners with California-based fashion retailer Revolve
October 10, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes
October 10, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
October 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
European markets updates
October 10, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
Market update at 2 PM: Sensex is down 474.96 points or 0.82% at 57716.33, and the Nifty shed 156.90 points or 0.91% at 17157.80.
October 10, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
BSE Power index fell 1 percent dragged by the Adani Green, ABB, Adani Transmission
October 10, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
October 10, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
October 10, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
CLSA On Bandhan Bank
October 10, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
Buzzing:
October 10, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q2 Business Update
October 10, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
Computer Age Management to consider raising equity investment In CAMS Financial
October 10, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
BSE Realty index fell 0.7 percent dragged by the Prestige Estate, Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises
October 10, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
October 10, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
Market at 1 PM
October 10, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
Sundaram-Clayton offloads 9.5% stake in TVS Training and Services
October 10, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
PNC Infratech submits financing documents for two hybrid annuity projects to NHAI
October 10, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
Navkar Corporation sells movable assets worth Rs 174 crore to Adani Logistics
October 10, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
BSE Capital Goods index down 1 percent dragged by the Elgi Equipments, ABB, Lakshmi Machine Works
October 10, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
CLSA View On Hero MotoCorp
October 10, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
Nifty Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Bharat Forge, Maruti Suzuki, Tube Investments
October 10, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
Market at 12 PM
October 10, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Star Health reports 12% YoY growth in gross direct premium for Q2FY23
October 10, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
NMDC fixes Lump Ore and Fines prices
October 10, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
Buzzing
October 10, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
Buzzing
October 10, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
JSW Ispat's Q2 crude steel production down 77% at 0.03 mt versus 0.13 mt, YoY.
October 10, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Motilal Oswal View on Hero MotoCorp
October 10, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
October 10, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
AurionPro Solutions bags order in data center segment
October 10, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Tracxn Technologies IPO updates
October 10, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
JSW Steel Q2 update | Crude steel production at 5.68 mt, down 3% QoQ and up 12% YoY
October 10, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 663.40 points or 1.14% at 57527.89, and the Nifty shed 203.80 points or 1.18% at 17110.90.
October 10, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed and revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR):
October 10, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
Elara Capital View on Hero MotoCorp
October 10, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
ALERT | Adani said to be in advanced talks for Jaiprakash's Nigrie plant
October 10, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
Easy Trip Planners bonus and stock split
October 10, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
Tracxn Technologies IPO Updates:
October 10, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings wins export order worth Rs 131.5 crore
October 10, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Motilal Oswal View on Tata Motors
October 10, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Nifty Pharma index shed 1.3 percent dragged by the Divis Laboratories, Biocon, Alkem
October 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index declined 1 percent dragged by the KRBL, Parag Milk Foods, S H Kelkar
October 10, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
Today’s Stock Market Action
October 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
Rupee Updates:
October 10, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST