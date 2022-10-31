Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high with Nifty around 17,950 led by auto, IT, pharma

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Auto, Pharma, FMCG and Information Technology up 1 percent each.
October 31, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Tata Power records 85% YoY growth in Q2 consolidated profit at Rs 935 crore
October 31, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
October 31, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Panache Digilife in agreemente with Revamp Moto
October 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Buzzing
October 31, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Bharti Airtel shares touched a 52-week high
October 31, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors
October 31, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
Buzzing
October 31, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
JSW Energy Q2 profit jumps 36% YoY to Rs 456.6 crore
October 31, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Nifty Pharma index added 1 percent led by the Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divis Laboratories
October 31, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
October 31, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Buzzing
October 31, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Best Agro subsidiary Seedlings India gets patent by Indian Patent Office
October 31, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
October 31, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Intellect Design Arena shares fall 10%
October 31, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
BSE Information Technology index rose 1 percent supported by the ASM Technologies, Mindtree, Birlasoft
October 31, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Buzzing
October 31, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
October 31, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
October 31, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
October 31, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens:
October 31, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Mohit Nigam Fund manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities
October 31, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
October 31, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
October 31, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
October 31, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
October 31, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
October 31, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q2 consolidated net profit rises 5% to Rs 93 crore
October 31, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
USFDA issues Form-483 with 5 observations to Lupin's Unit-2
October 31, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
Vedanta Q2 Result
October 31, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
Dr Reddy's Q2 result
October 31, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Q2 Earnings
October 31, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
October 31, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
NTPC Q2 Result
October 31, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
IOC Q2 Earnings:
October 31, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
Four firms set to go public next week; seek to raise over Rs 4,500 crore via IPOs
October 31, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
October 31, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
FII and DII data
October 31, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Results Today:
October 31, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
October 31, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
FPIs slow down selloff, pulling out Rs 1,586 crore from equities in October
October 31, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
DCX Systems to float Rs 500-crore IPO today
October 31, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
October 31, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
Future Enterprises defaults on principal amount of Rs 126.13 crore in September
October 31, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
India's forex reserves fall to two-year low at $524.52 billion
October 31, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST
Rise in US consumer spending beats expectations; wage inflation slows
October 31, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
HFCL receives Purchase Orders of Rs 115 crore:
October 31, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
October 31, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
RBI increases interest rate on floating rate bonds to 7.69%
October 31, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
Oil set for monthly gain before OPEC+ begins cutting output
October 31, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST