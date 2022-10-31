 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high with Nifty around 17,950 led by auto, IT, pharma

Rakesh Patil
Oct 31, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Auto, Pharma, FMCG and Information Technology up 1 percent each.

October 31, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Tata Power records 85% YoY growth in Q2 consolidated profit at Rs 935 crore

October 31, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

October 31, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Panache Digilife in agreemente with Revamp Moto

October 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Buzzing

October 31, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Bharti Airtel shares touched a 52-week high

October 31, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors

October 31, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Buzzing

October 31, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

JSW Energy Q2 profit jumps 36% YoY to Rs 456.6 crore

October 31, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Nifty Pharma index added 1 percent led by the Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divis Laboratories

October 31, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST