Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open on positive note; Tata Motors, Paytm in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,393 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended higher.
November 09, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
Housing sales surge 24% in third quarter of 2022: Report
November 09, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
November 09, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
November 09, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
FII and DII data
November 09, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
November 09, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
November 09, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
November 09, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
Asia stocks advance as investors await US midterm election results
November 09, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
November 09, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
Five Star Business Finance raises Rs 588 crore from anchor investors
November 09, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
Wipro appoints Warren Zambelli as MD, Africa and Simmi Dhamija as COO of Asia Pacific
November 09, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
Bikaji Foods IPO subscribed 26.67x on final day
November 09, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Paytm Q2 Earnings:
November 09, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
Archean Chemical Industries mobilises Rs 658 crore via anchor book:
November 09, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST
Keystone Realtors' Rs 635 crore-IPO to open on November 14
November 09, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST
Elon Musk sells nearly $4 billion in Tesla stock: SEC filing
November 09, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
China Data Watch | October CPI up 2.1% YoY, while October PPI down 1.3% YoY
November 09, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
November 09, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
SBFC Finance files papers for Rs 1,600-crore IPO
November 09, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
Gold steadies near 1-month peak ahead of US inflation data
November 09, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST
Results Today:
November 09, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
Oil steadies after 3% drop on demand fears
November 09, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST
Asian markets trade mixed
November 09, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST
November 09, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST
Wall Street ends higher
November 09, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST
SGX Nifty
November 09, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST
Market on Monday:
November 09, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST
November 09, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST