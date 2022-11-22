 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm amid volatility; Kaynes Technology debut with 32% premium

Rakesh Patil
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, PSU Bank up 1 percent, while selling is seen in the oil & gas, realty stocks.

November 22, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Kaynes Technology makes a bumper debut, lists at 32% premium over issue price

November 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

November 22, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Bank Of India touched 52-week high as bank appoints Subrat Kumar as Executive Director w.e.f. November 21, 2022

November 22, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

November 22, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Adani group's open offer for NDTV opens today

November 22, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

UCO Bank appoints Rajendra Kumar Saboo as Executive Director:

November 22, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Rahul Chadha of 

November 22, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

JK Paper acquires majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging

November 22, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reaches settlement agreement with Pfizer for Axitinib Tablets

November 22, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST