Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm amid volatility; Kaynes Technology debut with 32% premium

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, PSU Bank up 1 percent, while selling is seen in the oil & gas, realty stocks.
November 22, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Kaynes Technology makes a bumper debut, lists at 32% premium over issue price
November 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
November 22, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
Bank Of India touched 52-week high as bank appoints Subrat Kumar as Executive Director w.e.f. November 21, 2022
November 22, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
November 22, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Adani group's open offer for NDTV opens today
November 22, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
UCO Bank appoints Rajendra Kumar Saboo as Executive Director:
November 22, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Rahul Chadha of
November 22, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
JK Paper acquires majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging
November 22, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reaches settlement agreement with Pfizer for Axitinib Tablets
November 22, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
November 22, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
1.84 crore shares (0.65% equity) of Nykaa change hands in a bunched trade
November 22, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens:
November 22, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
November 22, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
November 22, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
November 22, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Asian shares mostly down on concerns of China resuming strict COVID curbs
November 22, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
November 22, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
FII and DII data
November 22, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
November 22, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
Bank of Korea to hike rates a modest 25bps on Nov 24
November 22, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST
Gold rises as dollar pauses advance; focus on Fed minutes
November 22, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
Goldman Sachs strategists say bear market will last in 2023
November 22, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
November 22, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
Stocks To Watch In Trade Today
November 22, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
Adani group's Rs 493 crore open offer for NDTV to start from Tuesday
November 22, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST
Dollar steadies as China COVID fears linger
November 22, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST
Crisil lowers FY23 growth forcast; Icra slashes Q2 GDP:
November 22, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
Investors Meetings on November 22
November 22, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
Lighthouse India to sell Rs 320 crore stake in Nykaa via block deal
November 22, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Asian Markets trade mixed
November 22, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST
SGX Nifty
November 22, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
November 22, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
Kaynes Technology India likely to debut with premium on November 22
November 22, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street slips as concerns rise of stricter China COVID curbs
November 22, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST
November 22, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST
Market on Monday:
November 22, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST
Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
November 22, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST