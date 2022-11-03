 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover with Nifty above 18,000; all eyes on RBI policy outcome

Rakesh Patil
Nov 03, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, ITC, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries.

November 03, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

BSE Auto index is trading in the green led by the TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Tube Investments of India

November 03, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Geojit View on Bandhan Bank

November 03, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Nelcast Q2 Results:

November 03, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index added 1 percent led by the PNB, Bank of India, Central Bank of India

November 03, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Nifty Information Technology index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, Wipro

November 03, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Gold Prices Update:

November 03, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

RBI to hold an additional meeting on November 3

November 03, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Oil slips

November 03, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Results Today:

November 03, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services 