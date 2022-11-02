Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 18,100; metals gain, Karnataka Bank surges 17%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Metal index up 1 percent, while selling seen in the auto, Information Technology stocks.
November 02, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Jai Bala of Cashthechaos.com is relatively bullish on IT and pharma sectors and that the rally in pharma is going to be short term.
Tech Mahindra clocks 13% QoQ growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,299 crore
Union Cabinet to take up a proposal on nutrient based subsidy rate for P&K fertilisers, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.
November 02, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Nifty Auto Index slipped 0.6 percent dragged by the Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto
Chambal Fertilisers Q2 profit tanks 46% YoY to Rs 274 crore
BSE metal index added 1 percent supported by the Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel, NALCO
Karnataka Bank Q2 profit jumps 228% YoY to Rs 412 crore
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022, down 17% YoY
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Alembic Pharma gets ginal USFDA nod for Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules, reported CNBC-TV18
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval for Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets USP
UK manufacturing shrinks at fastest rate since mid-2020 - PMI
Factory output weakens on widespread slowdown, China COVID curbs
Windfall tax on crude petroleum slashes
DCX Systems IPO offer subscribed 8.57 times on Day 2
ICICI Bank executes first secondary market transaction in G-Sec using CBDC: Source
The Fed should think in terms of a trilemma
Adani Ports Q2 Result
Gold edges higher ahead of key Fed rate verdict
Fusion Micro Finance IPO opens today
Asian Markets trade mixed
Tech Mahindra Q2 Results
US dollar falls
Wall Street slips:
Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote:
