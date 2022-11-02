 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 18,100; metals gain, Karnataka Bank surges 17%

Rakesh Patil
Nov 02, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Metal index up 1 percent, while selling seen in the auto, Information Technology stocks.

November 02, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Jai Bala of Cashthechaos.com is relatively bullish on IT and pharma sectors and that the rally in pharma is going to be short term.

November 02, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

November 02, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Tech Mahindra clocks 13% QoQ growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,299 crore

November 02, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Union Cabinet to take up a proposal on nutrient based subsidy rate for P&K fertilisers, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

November 02, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Results on November 2: 

November 02, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

November 02, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

November 02, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Nifty Auto Index slipped 0.6 percent dragged by the Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto

November 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Chambal Fertilisers Q2 profit tanks 46% YoY to Rs 274 crore

November 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST