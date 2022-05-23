Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading marginally lower around 16,240.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended on flat note.
Power Grid Q4 Earnings:
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21. The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.
BHEL Q4 Results:
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to black posting Rs 912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income during January-March 2022, rose to Rs 8,181.72 crore, from Rs 7,245.16 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses trimmed to Rs 7,091.29 crore in comparison to Rs 8,644.28 crore in January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal year.
According to the filing, the board of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.
Ashok Leyland Q4 Earnings:
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 58.14 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, pulled down by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 377.13 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
The commercial vehicles maker posted a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 9,926.97 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 8,142.11 crore in the year-ago period.
On a standalone basis, Ashok Leyland said its profit after tax was at Rs 901 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 241 crore in the year-ago period.
Standalone revenue stood at Rs 8,744 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 7,000 crore earlier.
Oil climbs in tight market as US driving season looms
Oil prices rose in early trade on Monday with U.S. fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker U.S. dollar supporting the market, as Shanghai prepares to reopen after a two-month lockdown fuelled worries about a sharp slowdown in growth.
Brent crude futures rose 82 cents to $113.37 a barrel at 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.6%, to $110.97 a barrel, adding to last week's small gains for both contracts.
US dollar wobbles lower as China growth hopes lift Aussie
The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on further dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and turned hopeful that loosening lockdowns in China can help global growth.
U.S stock market futures bounced sharply in early Asia trade and pulled the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars along for the ride.
Results Today:
Paytm Q4 Result
One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, on May 20 reported a loss of Rs 762.5 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (Q4FY22). The company had posted a loss of Rs 444.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company's revenues from operations were up by 89 percent year-on-year, coming in at Rs 1,541 crore. EBITDA loss before costs of employee stock options stood at Rs 368 crore, lower by Rs 52 crore from Q3FY21.
For the full year FY22, the company posted a loss of Rs 2,396 crore against a loss of Rs 1,701 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenues from operations for FY22 stood at Rs 4,974 crore, up 77% from FY21. Click To Read More
Gold hits over 1-week high as US dollar dips
Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar supported greenback-priced bullion, although rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,850.39 per ounce, by 0039 GMT, their highest since May 12. U.S. gold futures GCv1 also gained 0.3% to $1,847.90.
Shree Cement Q4 Results
Shree Cement Limited on May 21 reported a 16 percent decline in standalone net profit of Rs 645 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 768 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit increased by 31 percent from Rs 492 crore earned during the October–December period.
Standalone revenues for the Rajasthan-based cement major rose 3.6 percent on-year to Rs 4,099 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,958 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue was 15.4 percent higher from Rs 3,552 crore recorded in the previous quarter, according to the exchange filing from Shree Cement.
For the full-year period from April – March 2022, the standalone PAT witnessed a growth of 2.8 percent to Rs 2,377 crore from Rs 2,312 crore achieved during FY21.
Standalone revenues for FY22 jumped 13 percent to Rs 14,306 crore from the revenues of Rs 12,669 crore for last year.
Maharashtra slashes VAT on petrol and diesel
A day after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has slashed the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.
A statement issued by the government said the state exchequer will have to bear an annual loss of Rs 2,500 crore as a result of this decision. After reducing the VAT on petrol and diesel, the per month revenue from petrol will reduce by Rs 80 crore, while that from diesel by Rs 125 crore.
The central government on Saturday announced a record Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 reduction on diesel.
Centre cuts excise duty on petrol and diesel:
Centre has decided to cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will effectively reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while making the announcement on her Twitter handle on May 21, requested state governments to follow the lead, especially those who didn't announce a reduction last time (Novemeber 2021). Click To Read More
Asia markets tussle with inflation and rates concerns
Asian stocks faced an uncertain start on Monday as persistent inflation fears and the prospect of rising interest rates dogged the global economic outlook, which remains mired in negative sentiment.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.04% higher, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with negligible gains for the day. The index is down 3.6% so far this month.
In early trade, Australian shares gained 0.2% while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.85% higher.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 2.7883% from its U.S. close of 2.787% on Friday.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 35.50 points or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,290 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street ends mixed after punishing week
Wall Street ended mixed on Friday after a volatile session that saw Tesla slump and other growth stocks also lose ground.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their seventh straight week of losses, their longest losing streak since the end of the dotcom bubble in 2001.
The Dow suffered its eighth consecutive weekly decline, its longest since 1932 during the Great Depression.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.01% to end the session at 3,901.36 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.30% to 11,354.62 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03% to 31,261.90 points.
Market on Friday:
The Indian benchmark made a smart recovery from the previous day’s battering, recouping the losses and ended nearly 3 percent higher supported by strong global cues and buying across the sectors.
At close, the Sensex was up 1,534.16 points, or 2.91 percent, at 54,326.39, and the Nifty was up 456.80 points, or 2.89 percent, at 16,266.20.
Asian markets opened high after China cut the five-year loan prime rate to 4.45 percent from 4.6 percent to bolster growth, amid indications that the Covid situation had begun to ease in the financial hub of Shanghai.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Nestle India and Tata Motors were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Shree Cements and UPL.
All the sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty bank, metal, pharma, PSU bank, FMCG, auto and energy indices were up 2-4 percent.
Broader indices, BSE midcap and smallcap, however, underperformed the benchmarks but still gained 2 percent each.