Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Rakesh Patil
May 23, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading marginally lower around 16,240.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended on flat note.

May 23, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

Power Grid Q4 Earnings:

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21. The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.

May 23, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

BHEL Q4 Results:

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to black posting Rs 912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income during January-March 2022, rose to Rs 8,181.72 crore, from Rs 7,245.16 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses trimmed to Rs 7,091.29 crore in comparison to Rs 8,644.28 crore in January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to the filing, the board of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

May 23, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Ashok Leyland Q4 Earnings:

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 58.14 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 157.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, pulled down by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 377.13 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

The commercial vehicles maker posted a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 9,926.97 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 8,142.11 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, Ashok Leyland said its profit after tax was at Rs 901 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 241 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenue stood at Rs 8,744 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 7,000 crore earlier.

May 23, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Oil climbs in tight market as US driving season looms

Oil prices rose in early trade on Monday with U.S. fuel demand, tight supply and a slightly weaker U.S. dollar supporting the market, as Shanghai prepares to reopen after a two-month lockdown fuelled worries about a sharp slowdown in growth.

Brent crude futures rose 82 cents to $113.37 a barrel at 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 69 cents, or 0.6%, to $110.97 a barrel, adding to last week's small gains for both contracts.

May 23, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

US dollar wobbles lower as China growth hopes lift Aussie

The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on further dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and turned hopeful that loosening lockdowns in China can help global growth.

U.S stock market futures bounced sharply in early Asia trade and pulled the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars along for the ride.

May 23, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

Results Today:

May 23, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

Paytm Q4 Result

One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, on May 20 reported a loss of Rs 762.5 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (Q4FY22). The company had posted a loss of Rs 444.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's revenues from operations were up by 89 percent year-on-year, coming in at Rs 1,541 crore. EBITDA loss before costs of employee stock options stood at Rs 368 crore, lower by Rs 52 crore from Q3FY21.

For the full year FY22, the company posted a loss of Rs 2,396 crore against a loss of Rs 1,701 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenues from operations for FY22 stood at Rs 4,974 crore, up 77% from FY21. Click To Read More