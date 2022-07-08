Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 16,200; L&T, Axis Bank, M&M top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except metal and realty all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with capital goods index up 2 percent.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 16200.
The Sensex was up 251.74 points or 0.46% at 54430.20, and the Nifty was up 70.80 points or 0.44% at 16203.70. About 1784 shares have advanced, 870 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
Oberoi Realty Q1 Update:
Oberoi Realty has reported total booking value at Rs 752 crore in the Q1FY23 against Rs 925 crore in in Q4FY22.
The 164 units booked in Q1 against 234 units, QoQ
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The recovery in Nifty and Nifty Midcap by 6% and 10% respectively from their recent lows indicates the resilience of the markets and its potential to scale newer heights under a favorable macro construct.
The present rally is driven partly by expectations that given the steady decline in commodity prices inflation will start showing a declining trend enabling central banks to go a bit slow on hiking rates, and partly by short covering.
It is quite probable that central banks may not tighten policy as much as the market feared earlier. If emerging data indicates the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy, the rally may gather momentum. Therefore, commodity prices have to be closely watched.
BSE Capital Goods index up 1 percent led by the L&T, Bharat Electronics, Timken India
Shriram City Union Finance gets shareholders', creditors' nod for merger
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd on Thursday said it has received approval from equity shareholders and creditors for its merger with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC).
Of the total final votes, 99.7 percent of the equity shareholders, 100 percent of the secured creditors, and 99.9 percent of unsecured creditors were in the favour of the deal, according to a vote count at the company's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) convened a meeting on July 6, a release said.
Shriram City Union Finance was quoting at Rs 1,696.20, down Rs 13.00, or 0.76 percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened higher on July 8 with Nifty above 16200 on the back of firm global cues.
At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 297.67 points or 0.55% at 54476.13, and the Nifty was up 87.60 points or 0.54% at 16220.50. About 1409 shares have advanced, 445 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities in all probability would start the session on a firm note in view of upbeat global markets sentiment. However, the fear of global recession looming large along with higher inflationary concerns and rising interest rate scenario would keep a check on the raging bulls.
Overnight the 2-year/10-year yield curve remained inverted, indicating a key recession warning. That explains potential for a pause in rate hikes in the U.S later this year should growth metrics quickly deteriorate.
Our call of the day suggests Nifty will look to end the week on a winning note —— aggressive targets seen at 16,500 mark. Also, helping sentiments are reports that China is planning a $75 billion infrastructure fund to revive the economy.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap up today tracking strong global cues after the Fed hinted at a more tempered programme of hikes in interest rates. IT stocks will be in focus as TCS announces its Q1 result today.
US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 79.18 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.17.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 378.99 points or 0.70% at 54557.45, and the Nifty was up 79.40 points or 0.49% at 16212.30.
GMR Infra JV with Angkasa Pura II takes charge of Kualanamu International Airport, Indonesia
Angkasa Pura Aviasi (APA), the Joint Venture Company of GMR Airports Limited (Subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited) and Indonesia’s state-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura II (AP2), announced that it has assumed the operational charge of theKualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded shares worth Rs 925.22 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 980.59 crore on July 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales flatten on China lockdowns, chip shortage
Jaguar Land Rover on July 7 reported sales volumes for the three-month period starting April 2022 to June 30, 2022. Despite a record order book, JLR sales were constrained in the first quarter of FY2022-23 due to the impact of the coronavirus lockdowns in China coupled with a global chip shortage that was compounded by the runout of the prior model -- Range Rover Sport, with the deliveries, just starting.
Retail sales for the quarter ending June 30 were 183 units lower at 78,825 vehicles (broadly flat) as compared to the sales in the previous quarter ending March 31, 2022; it was down 37 percent (46,000 units) from the same quarter a year ago ending June 30, 2021. Compared to the prior quarter, retails were higher in the United Kingdom (+10 percent) and Europe (+49 percent) but was lower in China (-5 percent), North America (-30 percent), and overseas (-10 percent), reflecting the transition to new models and delivery times to these markets.
Wholesale volumes were 71,815 units in the period (excluding JLR’s China joint venture), down six percent compared to the previous quarter ending March 31, 2022.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and softening crude oil prices. Further, the RBI has announced a series of measures to boost short term dollar inflows. RBI raised overseas borrowing limit for companies and also liberalised norms for foreign investments in government bonds along with FCNR and NRE deposits.
Meanwhile, investors will remain vigilant ahead of job data from the US to gauge the labour market. USDINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.00-79.45
Results Today:
Tata Consultancy Services, Brahmaputra Infrastructure, Kohinoor Foods, MMTC and Spectrum Foods will be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings on July 8.
ONGC hopes its Sakhalin-1 stake will not be affected by Russian takeover
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp hopes that Russia's take over of Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project by will not impact its stake in the asset as New Delhi has strong ties with Moscow, its chairperson said on Thursday.
A senior Russian lawmaker said on Thursday that Moscow would take control of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in which ExxonMobil, Japan's SODECO and India's ONGC Videsh are partners, a week after taking over the neighbouring Sakhalin-2.
Bond Yields Updates:
Fuel Prices on July 8:
Petrol and diesel prices remain steady on July 8, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows, with prices staying unchanged for more than a month after the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel Rs 6 a litre.
Crude Oil Updates:
Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Friday, following a rebound in the previous session, as investors remained torn between worries over tight global supplies and fears a recession could dampen oil demand.
Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $104.26 a barrel by 0013 GMT, dropping away from a near 4 percent rebound on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 35 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $102.38 a barrel, having settled 4.2 percent higher a day earlier.
British International Investment to invest in M&M 4-wheeler EV business
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and the British International Investment (BII) have inked a pact to invest Rs 1,925 crore each in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the home-grown auto major to focus on four-wheel passenger electric vehicles. The Mumbai-based automaker and BII have executed a binding agreement to invest in the new entity -- "EV Co".
According to the pact, BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore, resulting in 2.75 percent to 4.76 percent ownership in the EV Co, M&M said in a regulatory filing. EV Co will focus on four-wheel (4W) passenger electric vehicles, it added.
Asian stocks track Wall Street gains ahead of U.S. payroll data
Asian shares tracked overnight Wall Street gains in early trading on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown cooled and sterling began to claw back recent losses following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to resign.
Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.23% at 26,817.24 in morning trade, its highest mark since June 29th.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8% to its highest level in a week, and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 1.18% and set for its best week in five months.
Suven Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for Glycopyrrolate, reported CNBC-TV18.
Tata Power plans Rs 75,000 crore investment
Tata Power plans to invest over Rs 75,000 crore in renewables in the next five years and aims to have an electricity generation capacity of 30 GW during the same period with more than half coming from clean energy sources.
Currently, Tata Power has a generation capacity of 13.5 GW with 34 per cent contributed by renewable energy sources.
During the company’s annual general meeting on July 7, its Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said it has "planned a capex of over Rs 75,000 crore in next 5 years in renewables." He was responding to a query by a shareholder on the company’s future plans.
Asian Markets trade higher
S&P, Nasdaq end higher as July hot streak continues
Wall Street benchmarks ended up on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording their fourth successive higher closes, as traders leaned in to U.S. equities after the Federal Reserve hinted at a more tempered program of interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 346.87 points, or 1.12%, to 31,384.55, the S&P 500 gained 57.54 points, or 1.50%, to 3,902.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 259.49 points, or 2.28%, to 11,621.35.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 122.50 points or 0.76 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,255.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian equity market ended higher for the second consecutive session on July 7 with the Nifty closing above 16,100 led by positive global markets and tumbling crude oil prices.
At close, the Sensex was up 427.49 points or 0.80% at 54,178.46, and the Nifty was up 143.10 points or 0.89% at 16,132.90.
The market started the day on a higher note, ignoring the latest FOMC minutes, and stayed in green territory throughout the session. It settled near the day's high led by metal along with realty and financials.
Hindalco Industries, Titan Company, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Larsen and Toubro were among the top Nifty gainers. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, HUL, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, and Nestle India were among the losers on the index.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices gained over 3 percent, while Nifty Auto, and Bank indices rose 1 percent each.
Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices gaining over 1 percent each.