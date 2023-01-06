 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty below 18,000; IDBI Bank up 3%

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying was seen in metal names while selling was seen in IT and pharma stocks.

January 06, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Sobha Q3 Update

-Sales volume up 11.6% YoYat 1.47 msf
-Sales value up 36% YoYat Rs 1,425 cr
-Avg Realisation up 21.9% YoYat Rs 9,650/sqft

January 06, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

January 06, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

IDBI Bank jumps over 3.5% after Sebi permits government stake to be reclassified as 'public'

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its nod for reclassification of the government's shareholding in IDBI Bank as "public" following its stake sale, as per a regulatory filing. IDBI Bank, in the exchange filing, attached a letter received from the market regulator, dated January 3, 2023, that grants permission for reclassification on the condition that the government's voting rights would have to be capped at 15 percent. "The voting rights of GoI shall not exceed 15 percent of the total voting rights of the bank," SEBI stated. Read more

January 06, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services



The major drag on the market now is the sustained selling by FIIs. FIIs sold for the 10th consecutive day yesterday taking the cumulative selling to Rs 11400 crores. The underperformers of last year like China and Europe are doing well. Clearly, FII money is chasing lower valuations by selling in overvalued markets like India. This trend might continue imparting weakness in the Indian market. This trend will open opportunities for investors. FIIs will sell stocks in which they are sitting on profits, like the banking segment. And this segment continues to be strong. Last year, too, selling by FIIs in banks turned out to be opportunities for domestic investors. Globally, the phenomenon of good economic news becoming bad news for markets might continue in the near term. The latest data from the US show increasing job creation and declining jobless claims.

January 06, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services on USD-INR

We had gone in yesterday having abandoned the 83.25 view, in favour of declines into the 82.75-82.59 band. That the lower extremity of the band was tested indicates the underlying bearishness, but 82.59 being a congestion support, a recovery run may be expected, though we will wait for a 82.78 before playing strong upsides.

January 06, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Market open

Sensex is up 77.23 points or 0.13% at 60,430.50. Nifty is up 24.60 points or 0.14% at 18,016.80. About 1205 shares have advanced, 679 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.

January 06, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 82.55/$ vs Thursday’s close of 82.56/$

January 06, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

Macrotech Q3 Update


-Pre-sales up 16.3% at Rs 3,035 cr vs Rs 2,608 cr YoY
-Collections up 26.1% at Rs 2,682 cr vs Rs 2,127 cr YoY
-On track to surpass full year pre-sales guidance of Rs 11,500 cr
-Net debt now stands at Rs 8,042 cr, reduces by Rs 753 cr in Q3

January 06, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

January 06, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Caution is likely to prevail in early trades as overnight fall in the US markets and subsequent choppy trend in Asian equities could dampen local market sentiment. While worries over global economic slowdown due to rising interest rates and falling demand continue to weigh, FIIs too have been deserting local markets over the past week, selling to the tune of Rs 10,676 crores in the last 9 sessions. The only positive catalyst this morning is the sluggish WTI Oil price at $74 a barrel. Technically, for Nifty the immediate aggressive downside risk is seen at 17771 mark and then aggressive targets at 17461 mark. The index will gain strength only if it closes above its high of 18267 mark.