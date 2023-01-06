Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty below 18,000; IDBI Bank up 3%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying was seen in metal names while selling was seen in IT and pharma stocks.
Sobha Q3 Update
-Sales volume up 11.6% YoYat 1.47 msf
-Sales value up 36% YoYat Rs 1,425 cr
-Avg Realisation up 21.9% YoYat Rs 9,650/sqft
IDBI Bank jumps over 3.5% after Sebi permits government stake to be reclassified as 'public'
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its nod for reclassification of the government's shareholding in IDBI Bank as "public" following its stake sale, as per a regulatory filing. IDBI Bank, in the exchange filing, attached a letter received from the market regulator, dated January 3, 2023, that grants permission for reclassification on the condition that the government's voting rights would have to be capped at 15 percent. "The voting rights of GoI shall not exceed 15 percent of the total voting rights of the bank," SEBI stated. Read more
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The major drag on the market now is the sustained selling by FIIs. FIIs sold for the 10th consecutive day yesterday taking the cumulative selling to Rs 11400 crores. The underperformers of last year like China and Europe are doing well. Clearly, FII money is chasing lower valuations by selling in overvalued markets like India. This trend might continue imparting weakness in the Indian market. This trend will open opportunities for investors. FIIs will sell stocks in which they are sitting on profits, like the banking segment. And this segment continues to be strong. Last year, too, selling by FIIs in banks turned out to be opportunities for domestic investors. Globally, the phenomenon of good economic news becoming bad news for markets might continue in the near term. The latest data from the US show increasing job creation and declining jobless claims.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services on USD-INR
We had gone in yesterday having abandoned the 83.25 view, in favour of declines into the 82.75-82.59 band. That the lower extremity of the band was tested indicates the underlying bearishness, but 82.59 being a congestion support, a recovery run may be expected, though we will wait for a 82.78 before playing strong upsides.
Market open
Sensex is up 77.23 points or 0.13% at 60,430.50. Nifty is up 24.60 points or 0.14% at 18,016.80. About 1205 shares have advanced, 679 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.
Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 82.55/$ vs Thursday’s close of 82.56/$
Macrotech Q3 Update
-Pre-sales up 16.3% at Rs 3,035 cr vs Rs 2,608 cr YoY
-Collections up 26.1% at Rs 2,682 cr vs Rs 2,127 cr YoY
-On track to surpass full year pre-sales guidance of Rs 11,500 cr
-Net debt now stands at Rs 8,042 cr, reduces by Rs 753 cr in Q3
Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Caution is likely to prevail in early trades as overnight fall in the US markets and subsequent choppy trend in Asian equities could dampen local market sentiment. While worries over global economic slowdown due to rising interest rates and falling demand continue to weigh, FIIs too have been deserting local markets over the past week, selling to the tune of Rs 10,676 crores in the last 9 sessions. The only positive catalyst this morning is the sluggish WTI Oil price at $74 a barrel. Technically, for Nifty the immediate aggressive downside risk is seen at 17771 mark and then aggressive targets at 17461 mark. The index will gain strength only if it closes above its high of 18267 mark.
Watch out for Bank Nifty today. Yesterday's low a sacrosanct support level
For the Bank Nifty, there was a bounce of 300 points from the lows on Thursday. Yesterday's low of 42,298 is now considered a sacrosanct support level. On the upside, 42,800 will now act as resistance. It will be important to watch the price action in ICICI Bank. If ICICI Bank falls to its 200 day moving average, it could be a sign that the Bank Nifty could fall further. Read more
Some stocks to watch out for in today's trade
Ambuja Cements: Incorporates Ambuja Resources unit
Aster DM Healthcare: CFO Sreenath Pocha Reddy resigns
Coal India: December coal output jumps 10.8% YoY to 82.9 million tons
IDBI Bank: SEBI allows bank to seek change in Govt holding category
L&T: To sell entire stake of 99% in Think Tower Developers
M&M: Liquidates Mahindra West Africa
RVNL: JV gets Rs 166 crore LoA for Surat Metro rail work
Tata Motors: To report its Q3 results on Jan 25
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down
Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. U.S. gasoline stocks fell 346,000 barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
FII and DII data on Thursday
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,449.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth Rs 194.09 crore on January 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Japan December service-sector activity rebounds on tourist boom
Japan's service sector activity rebounded in December thanks to a boom in international and domestic tourism as COVID curbs were relaxed, a business survey showed on Friday.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.1 from November's 50.3, although it came in lower than the flash reading of 51.7 for December.
Wall Street drops more than 1% with jobs data feeding fears of more Fed tightening
Wall Street's main indices lost more than 1percent on Thursday, with Nasdaq leading the declines, as evidence of a tight labor market eroded hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rating hiking cycle anytime soon as it keeps focused on inflation.
Thursday's ADP National Employmentreport showeda higher-than-expected rise in private employment in December. Another report showedweekly jobless claimsfell last week. Read More
Asian markets rise
Markets in the Asia-Pacific are trading higher despite the Federal Reserve signaling further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected reading of ADP private payrolls report showed that employers added 235,000 jobs in December, showing a strong labor market despite the Fed’s attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
The Nikkei 225 and the Topix in Japan pared its earlier losses to trade marginally higher. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.37percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34 percent.
Markets on Thursday
The BSE Sensex fell 304 points to 60,353, while the Nifty50 slipped below the psychological 18,000 mark, down 51 points at 17,992 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with the lower shadow indicating support-based buying.
As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,915, followed by 17,861, and 17,774. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,089, followed by 18,142 and 18,229.