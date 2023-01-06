Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility, Nifty below 18,000; IDBI Bank up 3%

January 06, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

Japan December service-sector activity rebounds on tourist boom

Japan's service sector activity rebounded in December thanks to a boom in international and domestic tourism as COVID curbs were relaxed, a business survey showed on Friday.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.1 from November's 50.3, although it came in lower than the flash reading of 51.7 for December.