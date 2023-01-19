Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open gap-down on weak global cues; oil prices fall

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower, tracking weak US markets. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 18,133 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST.
JSW Energy gets Letter of Awards for 500MW/1000MWH battery energy storage
JSW Renew Energy Five Limited (100% subsidiary of JSW Neo Energy Limited which in turn is a 100% subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited) has received Letter of Awards for total standalone battery energy storage systems of 500 MW / 1000 MWh (two projects each of 250 MW / 500 MWh) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) against Tariff based Global Competitive Bid invited by SECI for setting up of Pilot Projects of 500 MW / 1000 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (–ESS-I).
Tata Technologies begins work on initial public offer to raise Rs 4,000 crore
The Tata group has started the process to list Tata Technologies through an initial public offering. The Tata Motors arm is working with two advisors and is in the process of appointing another to help it raise Rs 3,500-4,000 crore, valuing it at Rs 16,200–20,000 crore ($2-2.5 billion).
In December, Tata Motors board had approved a partial divestment of its stake in Tata Tech through a public float.
The parent had said in an exchange filing that the IPO would come “at an opportune time, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances," but hadn’t provided schedule details.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Market is showing strength for last two days supported by healthy earning results so far and expectation of strong budget before Union Election next year. FIIs marginally turning buyers have also helped to uplift the sentiments.
If Nifty is able to sustain the two day’s positive move, than we might see further upside or else we may see sideways movement.
Metal stocks are also likely to remain in momentum as prices surge globally due to shortage of inventory. Capital Goods too will remain in focus on back good order inflow and expectation of increase spending in budget.
Adani Enterprises FPO from Jan 27, price band has been fixed at Rs 3,112-3,276
Adani Enterprises will sell shares at a discount of 8.6-13.2 percent in its upcoming follow-on public offer. Retail investors will get an additional discount of Rs 64 per share.
The company has set a price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 for the Rs 20,000 crore FPO. Bidders will have to pay 50 per cent of the offer price initially and the balance in one or more tranches, Adani said in a regulatory filing.
Anchor investors will be allotted shares on 25 January, and the offer will remain open for the remaining from January 27 to 31.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
We expect the recovery to extend further as Nifty has surpassed the immediate hurdle at the 18,100 mark. However, the upside seems capped citing restricted participation and hurdles around the 18,250-18,350 zone.
We thus recommend staying selective and suggest preferring index majors over others.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 52 paise lower at 81.24, lowest closing level since December 1st 2022. FPI flows and speculative selling pushed the pair lower, as US Dollar Index fell in the global markets.
Poor US economic data is raising the prospect for a Fed pivot and that is driving USD lower. Over the near term, we can see a range of 81.00 and 81.60 on spot, with a bullish bias on Rupee.
USFDA issues 'Form 483' with 2 observations to Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, APL Health Care Limited’s Unit I & III, an Orals (Tablets, Capsules and Soft gel Capsules) and Derma Manufacturing facility located at Jadcherla, Mahabub Nagar District, Telangana, Aurobindo Pharma said in its release.
The inspection carried during from January 9 to January 18, 2023.
IndusInd Bank Q3 earnings:
IndusInd Bank has reported a massive 68.7% year-on-year jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,959 crore for quarter ended December FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 36% YoY to Rs 1,065 crore for the quarter.
Net interest income grew by 18.5% YoY to Rs 4,495.3 crore for the quarter.
Asset quality remained stable with gross non-performing assets improving by 5 bps QoQ to 2.06% and net NPA rising 1 bp to 0.62% for the quarter.
Dollar rises:
The dollar rose broadly on Thursday as growth concerns about the U.S. economy drove demand for the safe-haven greenback, while the yen renewed its ascent as investors doubled down on bets that the Bank of Japan would shift away from its yield curve control policy.
Weak U.S. data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December and manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years, stoking fears that the world's largest economy is headed for a recession.
Sterling fell 0.17% to $1.2327, away from the previous session's one-month high of $1.2435, while the Aussie skidded 0.49% to $0.6907, after suffering a 0.64% loss on Wednesday.
The euro shed 0.02% to stand at $1.0792, similarly some distance from Wednesday's nine-month high of $1.08875, even as French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau maintained a hawkish stance over the European Central Bank's future rate-hike path.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 96 points or 0.53 percent. The Nifty futures were trading lower around 18,126 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.
Oil down 1%
Oil prices fell on Thursday after industry data showed a large unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.62 a barrel at 0109 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $84.25 a barrel, extending losses of around 1% from Wednesday.
Asian Markets trade lower
Wall Street sinks
The S&P 500 and the Dow lost almost 2% on Wednesday, their biggest daily drops in more than a month, after weak economic data fueled recession worries while hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials soured investor moods further.
Before the market opened, U.S. economic data showed retail sales and producer prices declined more than expected in December, while production at U.S. factories fell more than expected and November output was weaker than thought.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 613.89 points, or 1.81%, to 33,296.96 and the S&P 500 lost 62.11 points, or 1.56%, to 3,928.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 138.10 points, or 1.24%, to 10,957.01.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity market extended the winning streak on the second consecutive session with benchmark indices crossing major levels amid buying seen in the metal and capital goods stocks.
The market started the day on a flat note, but pick-up the pace as the day progressed with Nifty making a high close to 18,200, while Sensex also went above 61,100.
At Close, the Sensex was up 390.02 points or 0.64% at 61,045.74, and the Nifty was up 112 points or 0.62% at 18,165.30.
Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, UPL, and HDFC were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Tata Motors, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, and BPCL.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty metal index was up 1.6 percent and the Nifty bank, infra, and pharma indices rose 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, the Nifty PSU Bank index shed 1.2 percent.
Among the broader indices - the BSE midcap and smallcap underperformed the main indices and ended with marginal gains.
On the BSE, the metal index gained 2.4 percent, the capital goods index added 1.4 percent, and bank and pharma indices added 0.5 percent each.