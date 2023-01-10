Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; TCS, Lupin, Sona BLW in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,138 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:02 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended on flat note.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 167.73 points or 0.28% at 60579.58, and the Nifty was up 38.70 points or 0.21% at 18139.90.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 82.26 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.36.
Adani Enterprises may file for mega Rs 20,000-crore FPO in Jan
Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is likely to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Sebi for its big-bang Rs 20,000-crore follow-up public offering ( FPO) later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.
The move is seen as a step towards fulfilling the ambitious expansion plans of the port to power diversified conglomerate which has seen group stocks sizzle on the bourses in the past few years. “The roadshows for the FPO began in December and are continuing and Adani Enterprises is looking to fill the RHP in the next few weeks,” said one of the persons cited above.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 203.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,723.79 crore on January 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Markets started the week with an uptick and gained nearly one and a half percent, tracking upbeat global cues. After the gap-up opening, the Nifty index maintained a positive tone for most of the session and finally settled at 18,101.20 levels. The surprise recovery in the IT majors, ahead of the TCS numbers, contributed significantly to the rebound. Besides, a surge in energy, metal, auto and banking majors further added to the positivity. The broader indices too ended higher and gained in the range of 0.5%-0.8%.
Markets will react to the TCS numbers in the early trade. Besides, the performance of the global indices will also be in focus. On the index front, a decisive close above 18260 levels in Nifty may result in further recovery else the decline would resume. Meanwhile, we recommend continuing with stock-specific trading approach with a focus on risk management.
Sebi clarifies on mode of payment for settlement of trades on RFQ platform
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said payment mechanisms provided by banks and payment aggregators can be used for settlement of trades in the debt securities executed on the request for quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.
This is in addition to the existing payment mechanism of Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) provided by banks, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
Results Today:
Reliance Jio launches services in 10 more cities
Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services across 10 cities namely Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Tirupati, Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Kozhikode, Thrissur (Kerala), Nagpur, Ahmednagar (Maharashtra).
Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities, company said in its release.
Buzzing Stocks | Tata Power, Ashoka Buildcon, Kanoria Chemicals and others in news today
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic equities saw some support base buying after witnessing selling pressure last week, largely helped by rally in global markets. Nifty snapped its 3-day losing streak and strengthened during the day to close with gains of 242 points (+1.4%) at 18101 levels.
Expectation of US Fed turning less hawkish and opening of remaining Covid-related border controls by both HK and China uplifted investors sentiments.
Investors will also keep eye on US, Europe and India CPI data to be released during the week. Further, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday will be important for global markets as it could throw some light for future action. While expect market to remain in broader range, sectors like banking, auto and metals can witness some momentum.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 36 paise lower at 82.36, due to weakness in the US dollar index and strength in the EM currencies. However, dollar demand from state run banks did not let the pair drop further. But over the near term, bias remains downward in USDINR due to risk on sentiments. The expected range is 82.00 and 82.70 on the spot.
JLR Q3 retail sales up 5.9% YoY
Jaguar Land Rover, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited (part of Tata Sons), on January 9 reported increased wholesale volumes for the third quarter of FY23 (three-month period to 31 December 2022), reflecting gradual improvement in chip supplies. The New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport, and Defender represent 74 percent of the order book.
Wholesale volumes were 79,591 units in the period (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), up 5.7 percent, compared to the previous quarter ending September 30, 2022, and 15.0 percent, compared to the same quarter a year ago. Read More
Asian Markets trade mixed
TCS Q3 result:
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on January 9 reported a 10.98 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,883 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). The company had posted a profit of Rs 9,806 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
In constant currency terms, the revenue rose 13.5 percent year on year (YoY), the company said, adding that growth was led by North America & UK, which rose 15.4 percent YoY. Operating margin stood at 24.5 percent -contracting by 0.5 percent YoY. Net margin came in at 18.6 percent. Read More
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Some stocks to watch out for in today's trade
-Adani Enterprises: Nears purchase of bankrupt Mumbai builder at 98 percent discount
-Adani Green: Shell, Actis among bidders for KKR-backed trust Virescent, report ET
-Bilcare: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 135,994 Bilcare shares at Rs 41.78
-D B Realty: Adani Goodhomes’ plan for Radius Estates approved
-HDFC: HDFC Holdings pact to sell equity shares of Kaizen management
-IRB Infra: Toll revenue for December increases 32% YoY to Rs 388 crore
-Jyoti Structures: To mull raising funds via shares, others on Jan 12
-Lupin: Lupin & Exeltis approved for reimbursement of Namuscla in Spain
-Page Industries: Genomal resigns as Exec Director – Strategy
-Sona BLW Precision: To buy 54% stake in Serbia’s Novelic for 40.5 million euros in 3 tranches
-TCS: Q3 net profit misses estimates; To pay special dividend of Rs 67/share; interim dividend inr8
-Tata Motors: JLR Q3 retail sales up 5.9% YoY
Oil prices steady
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains from the previous session, as traders awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand.
Brent futures for March delivery fell 16 cents to $79.49 a barrel, a 0.2% drop, by 1:15 GMT. U.S. crude fell 5 cents, or 0.07%, to $74.58 per barrel.
US markets end mixed:
The S&P 500 index erased early gains to close nearly flat on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hikes were offset by lingering worries about inflation.
The Dow ended lower, and the Nasdaq Composite ended well off the day's highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.96 points, or 0.34%, to 33,517.65, the S&P 500 lost 2.99 points, or 0.08%, to 3,892.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.36 points, or 0.63%, to 10,635.65.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 26 points or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,147 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity benchmark indices started the week on a strong note on January 9, snapping a three-day losing streak on positive global cues and buying across sectors.
The 30-pack Sensex closed 846.94 points, or 1.41 percent, higher at 60,747.31 and the broad-based Nifty gained 241.70 points, or 1.35 percent, at 18,101.20.
Amid supportive global cues, fanned by hopes of a less aggressive rate hike by the US Fed and the reopening of the Chinese economy, the market started on a positive note and extended gains as the day progressed. There was some profit booking but last-hour buying helped the benchmarks close near the day's high.
M&M, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty. The big losers were Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Life.
Among sectors, Nifty bank, auto, energy, information technology, infra, metal and PSU bank indices were up 1-2.8 percent.
The BSE midcap index was up nearly a percent and smallcap index 0.5 percent.
On the BSE, all the sectoral indices ended in the green with IT, power, auto, bank, capital goods, oil & gas and metals up 1-2.5 percent.