Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; TCS, Lupin, Sona BLW in focus

January 10, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Adani Enterprises may file for mega Rs 20,000-crore FPO in Jan

Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is likely to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Sebi for its big-bang Rs 20,000-crore follow-up public offering ( FPO) later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The move is seen as a step towards fulfilling the ambitious expansion plans of the port to power diversified conglomerate which has seen group stocks sizzle on the bourses in the past few years. “The roadshows for the FPO began in December and are continuing and Adani Enterprises is looking to fill the RHP in the next few weeks,” said one of the persons cited above.