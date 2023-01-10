 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; TCS, Lupin, Sona BLW in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,138 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:02 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended on flat note.

January 10, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 167.73 points or 0.28% at 60579.58, and the Nifty was up 38.70 points or 0.21% at 18139.90.

January 10, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 82.26 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.36.

January 10, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Adani Enterprises may file for mega Rs 20,000-crore FPO in Jan

Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is likely to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Sebi for its big-bang Rs 20,000-crore follow-up public offering ( FPO) later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The move is seen as a step towards fulfilling the ambitious expansion plans of the port to power diversified conglomerate which has seen group stocks sizzle on the bourses in the past few years. “The roadshows for the FPO began in December and are continuing and Adani Enterprises is looking to fill the RHP in the next few weeks,” said one of the persons cited above.

January 10, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 203.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,723.79 crore on January 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

January 10, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets started the week with an uptick and gained nearly one and a half percent, tracking upbeat global cues. After the gap-up opening, the Nifty index maintained a positive tone for most of the session and finally settled at 18,101.20 levels. The surprise recovery in the IT majors, ahead of the TCS numbers, contributed significantly to the rebound. Besides, a surge in energy, metal, auto and banking majors further added to the positivity. The broader indices too ended higher and gained in the range of 0.5%-0.8%.

Markets will react to the TCS numbers in the early trade. Besides, the performance of the global indices will also be in focus. On the index front, a decisive close above 18260 levels in Nifty may result in further recovery else the decline would resume. Meanwhile, we recommend continuing with stock-specific trading approach with a focus on risk management.

January 10, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Sebi clarifies on mode of payment for settlement of trades on RFQ platform

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said payment mechanisms provided by banks and payment aggregators can be used for settlement of trades in the debt securities executed on the request for quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.

This is in addition to the existing payment mechanism of Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) provided by banks, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

January 10, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

January 10, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST