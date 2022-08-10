Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, trade flat amid volatility; IT stocks drag, Bajaj Finance top loser

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Information Technology index down 1 percent, while selling is also seen in the realty, metal and power names.
L&T bags order:
The Construction arm of L&T has secured a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) Business to build natural draught cooling towers and a cooling water pump house for the Rawatbhata atomic power project -7 & 8.
The scope involves constructing natural draught cooling towers, cooling water pump houses, erection and commissioning of cooling water pumps, and large diameter cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe (CMLC), the main medium to transport hot water from the turbine to the cooling towers.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.
Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,847.00, up Rs 17.55, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.
Motilal Oswal View on Bharti Airtel
We expect better valuation multiple for the stock given: a) a consistent 20% growth opportunity, b) low concern on 5G, and c) the company turning profitable with high 50% plus growth due to operating leverage.
The Rs 160b uncalled Rights issue and Rs 52b investment by Google should offset Bharti’s investment in 5G over the next two years.
We see potential upsides for both India and Africa businesses aided by steady earnings growth. We value Bharti on FY24E, assigning 11x EV/EBITDA to the India Mobile business and 5x to the Africa business, and arriving at our SoTP based Target Price of Rs 910. The ensuing earnings growth, 5% FCF yield, and ~25% deleveraging augur well for the stock. Maintain Buy.
Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 profit drops 51% YoY to Rs 181.55 crore
Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 51% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 181.55 crore during the quarter ended June FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 9% to Rs 17,614.4 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
The company said the board has approved fund raising of Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, in one or more series or tranches.
Bharti Airtel Q1 profit surges 467% YoY to Rs 1,607 crore, revenue grows 22.2%#
The telecom operator Bharti Airtel clocked a 467% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,606.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, with revenue growing 22.2% to Rs 32,804.6 crore and EBITDA increasing 26% to Rs 16,604.40 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA margin expanded by 150 bps YoY to 50.6 percent in Q1FY23.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Large Trade | Around 9.3 crore shares (14.5% equity) worth Of Rs 432 crore change hands at Rs 463 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company was quoting at Rs 480.00, up Rs 4.75, or 1.00 percent.
Jefferies View on Bharti Airtel
Foreign broking firm Jefferies has maintained buy call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 875 from Rs 860 per share.
The revenue/EBITDA was largely in-line with estimates, while profit was missed the estimates due to higher forex losses & lower profit from associates.
The ARPU rose 3% QoQ, further rise will require tariff hikes.
Jefferies tweak FY23-25 revenue/EBITDA estimates by up to 1% and lower the profit estimates by 4-12% to factor in Q1 results. Over FY22-25, expect co to deliver 17%/22% CAGR in revenu/EBITDA, reported CNBC-TV18.
Salzer Electronics recorded a 143.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by operating as well as top line performance. Revenue grew by 56% to Rs 237.9 crore compared to year-ago period.
Salzer Electronics was quoting at Rs 204.50, up Rs 22.45, or 12.33 percent on the BSE.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 17500.
The Sensex was down 207.01 points or 0.35% at 58646.06, and the Nifty was down 61.30 points or 0.35% at 17463.80. About 1344 shares have advanced, 1521 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
Power Grid Corporation of India reported a 37% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,801 crore in June FY23 quarter on a high base. The year-ago period profit was boosted by exceptional gain. Revenue increased by 6.7% to Rs 10,905.21 crore compared to same period last fiscal.
Pfizer's managing director S. Sridhar resigns
Mr. S. Sridhar, Managing Director, has expressed his intention to take an early retirement and has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director of Pfizer, company said in its release.
Pfizer was quoting at Rs 4,162.00, down Rs 7.05, or 0.17 percent on the BSE
BSE Information Technology index shed 1 percent dragged by the Eclerx Services, Subex, Zensar Technologies
Results on August 10
Coal India, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Tata Consumer Products, IRCTC, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Arvind Fashions, Ashoka Buildcon, CESC, Cochin Shipyard, Cummins India, Endurance Technologies, General Insurance Corporation of India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ipca Laboratories, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ITI, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jaiprakash Associates, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Medplus Health Services, Metropolis Healthcare, NHPC, Oil India, Patanjali Foods, Pidilite Industries, PB Fintech, Radico Khaitan, Sadbhav Engineering, SAIL, and Zydus Lifesciences will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 10.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The rally in stock markets is not India-specific. Nasdaq has rebounded 19.4% from the June lows and S&P 500 has rebounded 13.3% from the June lows. So, Nifty's rebound of 15.4% from the June lows is in tune with the global trend.
A major positive for India is that FIIs, who were relentless sellers from October 2021 to June 2022, have turned buyers in July and the buying momentum continues in August with net buying of Rs 13801 crore till 8th August. FIIs have turned buyers mainly because the dollar has stopped appreciating and started depreciating. (Dollar index has declined from above 109 to 106)
Sensex and Nifty are unlikely to surpass the previous highs because valuations have become expensive and, therefore, there will be selling pressure at higher levels. Nifty is now trading at around 20 times FY 23 estimated earnings. High valuation will cap the rally.
Mutual Funds log in $3.4 billion increase in foreign liabilities in FY22, finds RBI study
Foreign liabilities of mutual fund companies went up by $ 3.4 billion during 2021-22 to $ 17.7 billion due to the rise in units issued to non-residents, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said. The foreign assets of MF companies increased by $ 3.6 billion during the year on the back of a rise in their holdings of equity securities to reach $ 6.5 billion in March 2022, the RBI said.
As a result, the net foreign liabilities of MF companies at $11.3 billion in March 2022 remained close to their year-ago level, the central bank said. These were the findings of the central bank's 2021-22 round of the survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of the Mutual Fund Companies, covering 44 Indian MF companies and their Asset Management Companies (AMCs).
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes India is on cusp of golden era; bats for PSU banks, hospitals
Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala remains upbeat about the India story. When it comes to sectors, RJ prefers PSU banks, healthcare, and IT services over telecom and new-age start-ups.
IRB InvIT's gGross toll collection up 44% YoY
IRB InvIT was quoting at Rs 54.66, down Rs 0.12, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services:
A fall in oil prices is a boost for the paint & tyre industry. Profit from the deflationary raw material prices will be reflected in the expansionary margins during H2FY23.
Plus metals & other cost are reducing supporting further room for margins growth. Favourably, volumes continues to be robust with double digit growth in the auto sector, post monsoon demand, upcoming festivals and marriage season.
Paytm partners with Piramal Finance
One 97 Communications (Paytm) announced a partnership with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance to expand distribution of merchant loans to the small cities and towns of India.
JSW Energy to acquire 1,753 MW of renewable energy capacity from MEIPL
JSW Neo Energy Limited (JSWNEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 1,753 MW of Renewable Energy generation capacity from Mytrah Energy (India) Private Limited (MEIPL) comprising of 17 SPVs and 1 Ancillary SPV.
Necessary definitive agreements have been signed between the parties.
The transaction is subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory and other customary approvals.
Upon consummation of the transaction, the said 18 subsidiaries of MEIPL would become subsidiaries of JSWNEL and step-down subsidiaries of the Company
IRB Infrastructure Developers gross toll collection jump by 36%, YoY
IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 266.00, down Rs 1.10, or 0.41 percent.
Delhivery Q1 Earnings:
Delhivery hasposted consolidated loss at Rs 399.34 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, widening from loss of Rs 129.58 crore in same period last year on loss at operating level. Revenue grew by 32.5% to Rs 1,745.7 crore compared to same period last year.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on August 10 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 10.92 points or 0.02% at 58863.99, and the Nifty was up 7.90 points or 0.05% at 17533. About 1382 shares have advanced, 744 shares declined, and 145 shares are unchanged.
Nestle, SBI Life Insurance, Cipla, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were NTPC, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies and Infosys.
Indian markets are likely to open lower: ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday on the back of the markets resuming trading after a day's holiday. Markets remained subdued globally as investors awaited a key reading on inflation in the US for more clarity on the course of the Fed's hikes in interest rates.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid bearish commentary from a semiconductor manufacturing company.
Bond Yields Updates:
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,449.70 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 140.73 crore on August 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Domestic stocks are likely to drift lower in early trades Wednesday, in sync with the overnight fall in the US markets and subsequent fall in other Asian indices. Investors will be eyeing the US monthly inflation data to be announced overnight, with the street suspecting the CPI report could move back below 9%. Hotter CPI figures will reinforce the need for a super-sized rate hike by the Fed at its next meeting, which could simply lift the dollar and bring back bears in the equity markets across the global stock markets.
Another biggest negative catalyst at the moment is that the US yield curve has steepened. The gap between the 2-year and 10-year note yields is the widest in over two decades, reflecting the market’s lingering concerns.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise higher at 79.55 per dollar on Wednesday against Monday's close of 79.65.
The currency market was shut on Tuesday (August 9) on account of Muharram.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 30.78 points or 0.05% at 58883.85, and the Nifty was up 55.10 points or 0.31% at 17580.20.
India imports more from United Arab Emirates after free trade pact
India’s trade deficit with the United Arab Emirates jumped four times to $3.92 billion in May and June, the first two months since a bilateral free trade agreement came into effect. The gap was driven by a rise in crude oil and gold imports. Exports rose 17.5 percent to $5.4 billion and imports grew 67 percent to $9.3 billion.
Digital channels enable significant rise in personal loans by state-owned banks
Led by spruced-up mobile apps, pre-approved loan limits and quicker sanctions and disbursal, public sector banks are seeing a surge in demand for personal loans as consumption in India gathers pace. These loans, though unsecured and riskier than those backed by collateral, offer better returns.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in the US dollar and persistent foreign fund inflows into the capital market.
Further, investors will remain vigilant ahead of CPI YoY data from the US, which is expected to ease from 9.1% to 8.7%. US$INR (August) is expected to trade in a range of 79.80-79.50.
Results Today:
Asian Markets Update:
Asian shares fell and the dollar steadied on Wednesday as investors waited for a key U.S. report on inflation to provide hints to the Federal Reserve's plans for future monetary tightening.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released later today, with markets watching for signs that inflation eased in July despite last week's unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs numbers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.51%, while Japan's Nikkei extended losses from the previous day and was down 0.65%.
South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.64%, Australia's AXJO dropped 0.12%, and Taiwan's TAIEX fell 0.70%.
Biden signs bill to boost U.S. chips, compete with China
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a landmark bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts.
"The future is going to be made in America," Biden said, calling the measure "a once-in-a-generation investment in America itself."
Biden touted investments that chip companies are making even though it remains unclear when the U.S. Commerce Department will write rules for reviewing grant awards and how long it will take to underwrite projects.
Oil prices dip
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had forecast a small 400,000-barrel drop in crude inventories.
Brent crude futures fell 6 cents to $96.25 a barrel by 0002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 16 cents to $90.34 a barrel.
Chennai Petroleum cuts crude runs by 25% at southern India refinery
India's Chennai Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it had cut crude processing by a quarter at its 201,000 barrels per day Manali refinery in southern India, following an order by the Tamil Nadu state pollution control board.
Production at the refinery has been reduced on a 'temporary basis' and the company is confident of resolving the issue at the earliest, Chennai Petroleum, a subsidiary of the country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp, said in an exchange filing.
The state pollution control board had issued the order on Aug. 6.
A company source said the pollution control board has issued orders following complaints of liquefied petroleum gas-like odour from residents of area near the refinery.
Bharti Airtel Q1 Result
Bharti Airtel Ltd on August 8 reported a 467 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,607 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, aided by subscriber additions and a higher revenue per user. On a sequential basis, profit, however, was down 20 percent.
The telecom major's consolidated revenue rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 32,805 crore. On a sequential basis, it was up 4 percent.
Year-on-year growth was aided by a healthy addition of subscribers as well as an improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU), a key measure of performance in the telecom industry, after a round of tariff hikes.
Govt may phase out export duty on steel, flat products may be considered first: Sources
Steelmakers in the country expect some relief soon as the government is likely to roll back export duty on some steel products, if not all.
Senior industry executives told Moneycontrol that the government is likely to withdraw the export duty on steel in phases. The government is believed to be considering rolling back export duty on flat products first, while the export duty on building construction steel like Rebars, wire roads, and roofing sheets would continue.
Flat steel products include the likes of the hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil and plates among other things. Click To Read More
Asian Markets trade lower
Wall Street ends lower on Tuesday:
The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation.
High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following last week's blowout jobs report, would likely stop the Fed from easing interest rates hikes anytime soon and halt the market's rally off mid-June lows.
Traders see a 68.5% chance of the Fed raising rates by 75 basis points in September, in what would be its third big hike in a row.
Adding to concerns of a tight labor market and runaway inflation, data on Tuesday showed an acceleration of unit labor costs in the second quarter, which suggested strong wage pressures will help keep inflation elevated.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.13 points, or 0.18%, to 32,774.41, while the S&P 500 lost 17.59 points, or 0.42%, to 4,122.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 150.53 points, or 1.19%, to 12,493.93.