Market LIVE Updates: Indices recover, trade flat amid volatility; IT stocks drag, Bajaj Finance top loser

Rakesh Patil
Aug 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Information Technology index down 1 percent, while selling is also seen in the realty, metal and power names.

August 10, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

L&T bags order:

The Construction arm of L&T has secured a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) Business to build natural draught cooling towers and a cooling water pump house for the Rawatbhata atomic power project -7 & 8.

The scope involves constructing natural draught cooling towers, cooling water pump houses, erection and commissioning of cooling water pumps, and large diameter cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe (CMLC), the main medium to transport hot water from the turbine to the cooling towers.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,847.00, up Rs 17.55, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.

August 10, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

Motilal Oswal View on Bharti Airtel

We expect better valuation multiple for the stock given: a) a consistent 20% growth opportunity, b) low concern on 5G, and c) the company turning profitable with high 50% plus growth due to operating leverage.

The Rs 160b uncalled Rights issue and Rs 52b investment by Google should offset Bharti’s investment in 5G over the next two years.

We see potential upsides for both India and Africa businesses aided by steady earnings growth. We value Bharti on FY24E, assigning 11x EV/EBITDA to the India Mobile business and 5x to the Africa business, and arriving at our SoTP based Target Price of Rs 910. The ensuing earnings growth, 5% FCF yield, and ~25% deleveraging augur well for the stock. Maintain Buy.

August 10, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 profit drops 51% YoY to Rs 181.55 crore

Samvardhana Motherson International reported a 51% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 181.55 crore during the quarter ended June FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue grew by 9% to Rs 17,614.4 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

The company said the board has approved fund raising of Rs 1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis, in one or more series or tranches.

August 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

#Buzzing:

Bharti Airtel Q1 profit surges 467% YoY to Rs 1,607 crore, revenue grows 22.2%#

The telecom operator Bharti Airtel clocked a 467% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 1,606.9 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, with revenue growing 22.2% to Rs 32,804.6 crore and EBITDA increasing 26% to Rs 16,604.40 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA margin expanded by 150 bps YoY to 50.6 percent in Q1FY23.

August 10, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Large Trade | Around 9.3 crore shares (14.5% equity) worth Of Rs 432 crore change hands at Rs 463 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.   

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company was quoting at Rs 480.00, up Rs 4.75, or 1.00 percent.

August 10, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Jefferies View on Bharti Airtel

Foreign broking firm Jefferies has maintained buy call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 875 from Rs 860 per share.
The revenue/EBITDA was largely in-line with estimates, while profit was missed the estimates due to higher forex losses & lower profit from associates.

The ARPU rose 3% QoQ, further rise will require tariff hikes.

Jefferies tweak FY23-25 revenue/EBITDA estimates by up to 1% and lower the profit estimates by 4-12% to factor in Q1 results. Over FY22-25, expect co to deliver 17%/22% CAGR in revenu/EBITDA, reported CNBC-TV18.

August 10, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Buzzing

Salzer Electronics recorded a 143.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by operating as well as top line performance. Revenue grew by 56% to Rs 237.9 crore compared to year-ago period.

Salzer Electronics was quoting at Rs 204.50, up Rs 22.45, or 12.33 percent on the BSE.

August 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 17500.

The Sensex was down 207.01 points or 0.35% at 58646.06, and the Nifty was down 61.30 points or 0.35% at 17463.80. About 1344 shares have advanced, 1521 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.