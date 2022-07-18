HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Shakti Pumps: Solar potential to run its growth engine

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Stock valuation of Shakti Pumps is attractive, considering the strong recovery in the business, good earnings visibility, and opportunities in the solar pumps space

Shakti Pumps, which was hit by low demand both in the domestic and the international markets because of Covid-19 issues and slow government capex, is now on a swift recovery path. Export markets have improved and domestic markets have seen strong growth in demand with the rollout of orders for the Kusum-II scheme, under which the government aims to install 317000 solar-powered pumps. Between January and June this year, 32757 pumps have been ordered, and Shakti has grabbed orders...

