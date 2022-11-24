 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex @ all-time high: Is surging valuation a big worry for investors?

Shubham Raj
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

India’s stock markets are the most expensive in Asia and emerging markets currently. Compared to the Asia-Pacific region, it trades at an elevated PE premium of about 80 percent.

In November so far, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have poured Rs 27,396 crore into the equity market

As BSE Sensex climbed to an all-time high level on November 24 amid firm global cues and continuous money flow from domestic as well as foreign investors in the last few weeks, its valuation also turned expensive.

As per the latest data, Sensex currently trades at a trailing twelve-month (TTM) PE of 23.47, nearly 600 basis points higher than the 10-year average PE of 17.50. However, the valuation right now is relatively cheaper than what it has been in the last 30 peaks, an analysis shows. The last time Sensex was cheaper than now despite being at an all-time high level, was in June 2017.

PE stands for the price-to-earnings ratio.

Its peer Nifty 50 index is also very close to all-time high levels. Its TTM valuation at 23.27 PE is also over 630 basis higher than the 10-year average PE. On a 1-year forward basis, the index trades at 20.61 times its earnings.

On November 24, at the close, the Sensex was up 762.10 points or 1.24 percent at 62,272.68, falling slightly after hitting a fresh peak of 62,412.33 while the Nifty was up 216.80 points or 1.19 percent at 18,484.10. All time high for the Nifty is 18,604.

