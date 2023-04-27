 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI's new circular on bank guarantees will brew a host of funding troubles for small brokers

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Small brokers are in for a tough time as they will have to grapple not only with working capital issues but will also have to funnel in their own funds, in case they were using clients' funds for prop or arbitrage trading

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) latest circular barring the deployment of clients' funds by stockbrokers to create bank guarantees for themselves is set to birth a host of funding challenges, especially for smaller brokers who until recently relied on clients' funds to meet their capital needs, say industry observers.

"For large brokers like 5paisa it (the circular) will not impact as we are well capitalised and even today we are able to manage working capital requirements through our own capital. Our networth is almost 50% of client funds which is much more than what Sebi prescribed," Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5Paisa, an online brokerage house, said in a tweet.

However, he also cautioned that the new circular will have an impact on small brokers who rely largely on client funds as "100 percent working capital requirement should be done either from internal accruals or external borrowings".

Brokerage rates to go up?