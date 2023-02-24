 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI pitches stricter norms for bonus shares issue; targets discrepancies

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

The proposals seek to eliminate the mismatch between the listed capital and the issued capital of the issuer company

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering imposing additional preconditions concerning the issuance of bonus shares by a listed company. The preconditions have been pitched by the market regulator in a consultation paper.

Currently, bonus issues are governed by Section 63 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Chapter XI of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations). The Companies Act, 2013 provides certain conditions for the issuance of bonus shares out of a company's free reserves, securities premium or capital redemption reserve account. Additionally, there are other conditions imposed by the ICDR regulations as well.

The market regulator has released the consultation paper after observing that in certain instances a company announces the issuance of bonus shares while it is still to receive in-principle approval for listing and trading approval from stock exchange(s) for its previous issuances. Such disputed previous issuances are stalled for failing to comply with pricing guidelines or regulatory provisions. In such a situation, the bonus shares issued by the company fail to get in-principle approval for listing and trading on the bourses.