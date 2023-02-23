 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI mulls tighter regulation norms for ESG rating providers, eyes 'Parivartan' of firms

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

The paper pitches that ERPs be permitted to adopt either a issuer-pays or a subscriber-pays business model.

Given the increasing currency of ESG ratings, the role played by ERPs has assumed outsized importance.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has pitched for an enforceable regulatory and supervisory framework for ESG Rating Providers (ERPs), which, if implemented, will set fetters on the kind of business model that can be adopted by ERPs but will simultaneously "mitigate potential conflict of interests."

The paper pitches that ERPs be permitted to adopt either a issuer-pays or a subscriber-pays business model. However, a hybrid model, where the ERP assigns ESG rating to one firm on the basis of the issuer-pays model and to another on the basis of the subscriber-pays model has been turned down in the paper.

"The above proposal is to mitigate potential conflict of interests. An investor may rely on a certain ERP based on the assumption that the ERP assigns a rating based on a subscriber-pays business model. However, the ERP might be assigning another ESG rating (or type of ESG rating) to the same company (or a group company) under an issuer-pays business model" the paper states.

