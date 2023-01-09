 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI lays down SOP for stock exchange outages

Kaushal Shroff
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in a circular has chalked out a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will come into play during a stock exchange outage. The stock exchange outage, as defined by the circular, means a stoppage of continuous trading on the exchange and is wide enough to include technical disruptions and stoppage of trading by the exchange itself or for reasons beyond the control of the exchange.

The exchange has been given a 15-minute time window to inform market participants, trading members and other MIIs about the outage. The circular mandates that the exchange will have to inform the regulator “immediately”.

In case of disruption of trading in one or more affected segments qualifying as an outage, trading shall continue in all the other unaffected segments, and all the other unaffected exchanges shall continue to trade in all of their market segments.

The affected exchange will be required to give a 15-minute advanced intimation to all the market participants before the resumption of trading, and a pre-opening session similar to the normal pre-opening session will be conducted to arrive at effective price discovery.

The circular draws out a number of scenarios in which trading hours might or might not be extended:

A. If the trading on the affected stock exchange returns to normalcy at least one hour before the normal closure, then, the trading hours would remain unchanged.