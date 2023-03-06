 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee gains 5 paise to close at 81.92 against US dollar

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.85 against the American currency and finally settled at 81.92 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close of 81.97.

The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as a positive trend in domestic equities and fresh foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiments.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 81.62 and a low of 81.95 against the dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 104.58. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.77 per cent to USD 81.17 per barrel.

The Indian rupee touched a fresh one-month high of 81.62 on extended rally in the domestic markets and fresh foreign inflows. Positive Asian currencies also supported the domestic currency, said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.