Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.64 against US dollar

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.64 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, ahead of the release of key domestic macroeconomic data.

Forex traders said the central bank’s intervention and lower commodity prices supported the local unit. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.69 against the American currency and finally settled at 82.64 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close of 82.79.

During the trading session, the rupee touched a high of 82.63 and a low of 82.75 against the dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 104.70. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.75 per cent to USD 83.07 per barrel.

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the Indian rupee gained along with most regional currencies ahead of the important economic data release. ”The central bank’s intervention, lower commodity prices and expectation of dollar inflows supported the local unit in Tuesday’s trade,” Parmar said.