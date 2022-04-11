RBI restores opening time for regulated financial markets to pre-pandemic timing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 11 increased the trading hours for various markets regulated by it. The trading hours were tweaked with effect from April 7, 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, the central bank has decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am, it said in its press release.

Accordingly, with effect from April 18, 2022, the trading hours for the markets regulated by the Reserve Bank would be as under:

In a separate development, the RBI and Securities and Exchange Board of India are considering the possibility of synchronising the trading time for all markets that include stocks, bonds, currency, and commodities. The aim is to ensure ease of operations for investors betting across asset classes as well as for the backend staff at intermediaries.

The development holds significance as a uniformity in timings and settlement processes across different asset classes such as equities, currency and government and corporate bonds can help investors. Payments against transactions could become more streamlined as well.