Private sector banks better placed to handle RBI’s expected credit loss framework: Analysts

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 17, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

Analysts believe that the migration to this forward-looking model will be smoother for private sector banks than their public sector counterparts. Before we understand why, let us first find out what the new approach means

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, January 16, floated a discussion paper to move the banking system’s provisioning principles from the current ‘incurred loss’ approach to a new ‘expected credit loss’ (ECL) approach. The step is under consideration to further enhance the resilience of the banking system, the central bank said.

Analysts believe that the migration to this forward-looking model will be smoother for private sector banks than their public sector counterparts. Before we understand why, let us first find out what the new approach means

Incurred loss vs expected loss model

Currently, banks make provisions for loans that have not been repaid 90 days past the due date. The 90-day norm for non-performing asset (NPA) classification was introduced in 2001. “It was done to achieve convergence with international best practices and to ensure greater transparency,” the RBI said in its discussion paper.

Under the ECL approach, provisions will have to be made based on ‘probability of default’. Like non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the key requirement will be for banks to classify financial assets into Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 categories.

