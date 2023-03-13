 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PMS moguls underperform minnows in Feb; fund managers turn aggressive

Shubham Raj
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

The overall market was weak in February, thanks to volatility led by Adani Group stocks in the wake of a scathing short seller report. Hawkish US Fed and geopolitical tensions also kept the market returns in check.

Smaller portfolio management services (PMS) funds that are focussed on mid and smallcap stocks managed to outperform their better-known and larger counterparts in February, bucking the negative market trend.

Strategies such as Unique Asset’s Strategic Fund, Vallum Capital’s Vallum India Discovery, Marathon Trends’ Megatrends and Stallion Asset’s Core Fund delivered over 3 percent returns in February, data compiled by PMS Bazaar shows.

Amit Jeswani, Founder and CIO at Stallion Asset said the key reasons behind his fund’s performance were his focus on preserving capital last year and recent purchases of Paytm and Policybazaar.

The Core Fund of Stallion Asset has not performed well in the last one year period. “We are now moving from capital preservation to aggressiveness,” Jeswani said, adding that he believes his portfolio will continue this performance.