HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Personal Finance | UPI or cards: Which should you use?

Nilanjan Dey   •

As cash gets trashed and digital transactions gain prominence, consumers are debating whether to use UPI or cards

Is UPI (Unified Payments Interface) a superior way of initiating payments? Or should plastic, especially debit cards, be utilised to make payments online keeping in mind such habit-forming influences like safety, convenience and costs? As cash gets trashed and digital transactions gain prominence, this question has gained ground in the minds of consumers. With transaction data being measured in more than billions, the elastic world of UPI payments is taking rapid steps. Dominated by the likes of Google Pay and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers