P R Sundar's firm, under SEBI's lens, grew net worth 40x in last 5 years

Kaushal Shroff
Dec 27, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Futures and Options trading income lags behind other revenue streams such as training and mentorship

PR Sundar (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

Celebrated and criticised in equal measure, P.R. Sundar’s trading firm Mansun Consultancy Private Limited has grown at a scorching pace since it was incorporated in mid-2017.

Trade data accessed from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs database shows that since FY18, Mansun’s profit has gone from strength to strength, leapfrogging from a middling net profit of Rs 88.24 lakh in FY18 to Rs 23.43 crore in FY22.

His Future and Options (F&O) profit trajectory has been equally impressive. In a span of five financial years FYs, his F&O profit has surged by nearly 21 times from Rs 68.31 lakh in FY18 to Rs 14.06 crore in FY22.

The previous two financial years have been extremely kind to Sundar. From F&O trading losses of Rs 1.37 crore in FY20, Sundar vaulted to Rs 5.65 crore in profit, and from thereon, Mansun’s F&O profit has multiplied almost threefold to Rs 14.65 crore.

The trader, who has been in the eye of a social media storm recently for making a distasteful comment, saw the net worth of Mansun multiply by close to 40 times to Rs 35.58 crore from a little less than Rs 1 crore in a span of five years.

On the sidelines, Mansun has also been drawing heat from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for allegedly providing unregistered investment advisory services. The matter was listed for examination by SEBI in late November.

Mansun’s F&O profits have not been explicitly stated in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs database. While the net worth and net profit figures have been drawn from the company financials, the F&O profit figures were provided to Moneycontrol by Sundar’s auditor.
Over the years, Mansun’s ‘other income,’ derived from conferences, seminars, YouTube sponsorship, marketing affiliate income, mentorship income, training fees as well as broking revenue has been outpacing Sundar’s F&O profits.