Options Trade | An earnings-based non-directional options strategy in Hindalco Industries











Currently, volatility is very high. Its earning result is expected on May 26. We are expecting volatility to drop to benefit this trade.

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 406.70 | The stock ended lower by 3 percent despite its subsidiary Novelis Inc recorded a 21 percent year-on-year growth in net income at $217 million in March 2022 quarter driven by topline and lower tax cost. Net sales increased 34 percent to $4.8 billion compared to year-ago period, primarily driven by higher average aluminum prices and local market premiums. But adjusted EBITDA at $431 million fell 15 percent YoY primarily due to short-term operational cost challenges.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers