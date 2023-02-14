HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Options Trade | An earning-based non-directional options strategy in Apollo Hospitals

Moneycontrol Contributor   •

Apollo Hospitals is expected to remain sideways within our range. An Iron Condor trade to capitalise.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Q2 profit falls 20% YoY to Rs 212.8 crore impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue up 14.4%. The healthcare services provider reported a 20% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 212.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by weak operating performance, and higher purchases of stock-in-trade. Revenue from operations grew by 14.4% to Rs 4,251 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA for the quarter at Rs 565.4 crore declined by 8 percent and margin fell by 330 bps YoY to 13.3% for the September FY23 quarter.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers