Options Trade | An earning-based non-directional options strategy in Apollo Hospitals











Apollo Hospitals is expected to remain sideways within our range. An Iron Condor trade to capitalise.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Q2 profit falls 20% YoY to Rs 212.8 crore impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue up 14.4%. The healthcare services provider reported a 20% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 212.8 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 impacted by weak operating performance, and higher purchases of stock-in-trade. Revenue from operations grew by 14.4% to Rs 4,251 crore compared to year-ago period. EBITDA for the quarter at Rs 565.4 crore declined by 8 percent and margin fell by 330 bps YoY to 13.3% for the September FY23 quarter.

