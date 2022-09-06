Options Trade | A non-directional options strategy in Hindustan Unilever











Hindustan Unilever is expected to remain sideways within our range. An Iron Condor trade to capitalise on a sideways trend

Hindustan Unilever: CMP: Rs 2,610 | The stock ended in the green on July 20. India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company on July 19 reported a 13.85 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,391 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 2,191.3 crore. Standalone net profit was Rs 2,289 crore, up 11 percent YoY. Core profit margin was 23.2 percent during the quarter, declining 110 basis points YoY. The entire FMCG segment felt intense cost pressure in the reported quarter due to inflation. Citi has maintained a buy call and raised the target to Rs 2,920 per share.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers