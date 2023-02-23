 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One year of Ukraine war: Bulls brush off Russian belligerence with aplomb; Powell, not Putin, key overhang

Abhishek Mukherjee
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

While the Ukraine conflict is considered a key headwind for global food and energy security, it is not a major concern that can determine the stock market’s trajectory.

At 4.45 am on September 1, 1939, German battleship Schleswig-Holstein began shelling a Polish military transit depot at Westerplatte while German units crossed the Polish border and the Luftwaffe started bombing military and civilian targets. After years of feverish rhetoric and sabre-rattling, Adolf Hitler had finally launched his great war.

The Dow Jones index reacted to the momentous event by rallying 10 percent in the first session after Germany's invasion of Poland.

It was hardly an aberration.

Despite being the arena for the eternal struggle between bulls and bears, stock markets have displayed almost zen-like tranquillity during periods of geopolitical turmoil.