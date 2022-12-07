 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crude skids below $80 to pre-Ukraine crisis levels on economic woes

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, at 0107 GMT to $79.52 a barrel. Last session the benchmark fell below $80 for the second time in 2022.

Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.

U.S. crude futures fell 3 cents to $74.22 a barrel.

Tuesday's slump was the largest daily decline in Brent prices since late September, which have traded in a $62 range this year.

Wall Street benchmarks also tumbled on Tuesday on uncertainty around the direction of Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession.

These fears are sparked by strong economic data or hawkish signals from other policymakers.