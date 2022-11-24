 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil drops as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

Nov 24, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

A bigger than expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China also added downward pressure on crude prices.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply.

Brent crude futures dipped 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.89 a barrel by 1219 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.79.

Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news the planned price cap on Russian oil could be above the current market level.

The G7 group of nations is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne oil at $65-$70 a barrel, a European official said, though European Union governments have yet to agree on a price.

A higher price cap could make it attractive for Russia to continue to sell its oil, reducing the risk of a supply shortage in global oil markets.