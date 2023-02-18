 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to few indices from March 31

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

The global index provider had cited potential replicability issues due to impact from price limit mechanisms in two Adani group firms as the main reason behind the delay.

Leading stock exchange NSE has tweaked the constituents of its major indices with Adani Group's two companies — Adani Wilmar and Adani Power — all set to make their way into some of the Nifty indices from March 31, 2023.

Adani Wilmar will be part of Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices, while Adani Power will be included in Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, and Nifty Midsmallcap 400 indices.

All the changes in the indices will be effective from March 31 this year, the exchange said in a late night statement on Friday.

The Index Maintenance sub-committee of NSE Indices Ltd has decided to make replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review.