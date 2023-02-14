Not all manufacturing opportunities are priced in by the market, says Anup Maheshwari

Anup Maheshwari, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, IIFL AMC, sees enough money-making opportunities arising out of the government’s continued focus on manufacturing. However, he believes there certainly are some opportunities that are yet to be baked in by the market.

So far India has been a services-dominated economy and even the index reflects the same.

“Around 50 percent of the index is still financials and Information Technology which is more like a service-driven economy. So manufacturing is still a smaller part of the index as compared to what could be if such a cycle were to play out,” Maheshwari said at a Crystal Gazing Summit and Awards 2023, organised by PMS AIF WORLD.

Moneycontrol News