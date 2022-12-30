 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nifty to break its January jinx of trading in the red, optimism rules the market this time

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

The median returns for January for Nifty since 2000 stand at -0.3 percent but technically, this time the benchmark has given a multi-month breakout and is likely to see a positive trajectory starting from January 2023

Global macro fundamentals returned to haunt the equity markets as the year 2022 draws to a close.

Even though the Indian indices scaled their fresh peaks at the beginning of December, the markets were fraught with volatility through the rest of the month. The much anticipated ‘Santa Rally’ never took off and the overall sentiment remained dull. Still, the Nifty has been the best-performing index among emerging markets this year and, despite a massive sell-off by foreign institutional investors, amounting to over $17 billion, it delivered 3 percent returns.

As we get ready to step into the New Year which also marks the beginning of the third quarter earnings season, past trends for January do not augur too well for the market with the Nifty giving negative returns for the past four years during the month.

Will the Nifty break its losing streak this January? Will this January bring the much-needed ‘New Year Cheer’ since the excitement fizzled out at a whisker in Christmas?

Will January jinx end this time?

The past 20 years do not paint a great picture for the Nifty in January. It has predominantly been in the red zone with median returns for January since 2000 at -0.3 percent. It has been consistently delivering negative returns in January since 2019 and, if experts are to be believed, it is due to a combination of concerns about third-quarter earnings and also the fact that market movement in January becomes a function of budget expectation.