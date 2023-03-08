 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natco Pharma proposes to buyback 1.64% stake for Rs 210 crore

CR Sukumar
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

The company said it will buyback fully paid-up equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs 700 a share, a maximum buyback price, against the current market price of Rs 568.

The company proposes to buy back shares from the shareholders through the open market and the promoters (Representative image)

Hyderabad-headquartered generic drug maker Natco Pharma has on March 8 announced its board's decision to buyback 30 lakh shares from the open market, accounting for a 1.64 percent stake for Rs 210 crore.

In a communique to stock exchanges, the company said it will buyback fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price not exceeding Rs 700 a share, a maximum buyback price, against the current market price of Rs 568 on March 8.

The stock on March 8 gained 0.33 percent or Rs 1.85 to close at Rs 568 a share after touching the day’s high price of Rs 580. The stock had reported a 52-week high price of Rs 920 a share and a low of Rs 502.

The company proposes to buy back shares from the shareholders through the open market and the promoters, promoter group and persons in control of the company are excluded from the buyback.