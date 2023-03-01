 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Metal stocks fire up on hopes of lower Chinese production, easing input costs

Dipti Sharma
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Fall in coking coal prices and high domestic demand due to the government's capital expenditure push give impetus to metal firms.

Metal stocks, which have been on a declining trend for the past three months, are seeing a rebound on easing coking coal prices, lower Chinese production and better domestic prospects. The Nifty Metal index was the best performer among all sectoral indices on the NSE on March 1.

The index has fallen 3 and 12 percent in the past one week and month, respectively, and slumped 19 percent in the past three months.

“Metal prices and input prices primarily impact the performance of metal companies and have been volatile over the past few quarters considering China lockdown and then lifting of restrictions, and global growth concerns,” said Divam Sharma, Founder at Green Portfolio, SEBI Registered Portfolio Management Service Provider.