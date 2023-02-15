 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Investigates| Beware of unlicensed financial advisors who use your account for stock manipulation

Asha Menon
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

Some unlicensed money managers use client accounts to participate in pump-and-dump schemes and to place risky trades to generate volumes for brokerages

People approach unlicensed entities like their friendly, neighbourhood broker because of reasons such as prospects of better returns and a lower threshold of entry. (Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels)

A few days ago, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) fined an eminent doctor Rs 5 lakh.

The doctor had been charged with participating in a pump-and-dump scam, where a stock’s value is artificially inflated through circular trading and paid promotions.

Circular trading is when a group of people buy and sell a scrip among themselves to create the false impression of increased volumes in a stock.