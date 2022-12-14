 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget must snip some spends, though GST trend robust, says Barclays’ Rahul Bajoria

Aparna Iyer
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

The key challenge in the next budget could be that as nominal GDP growth comes off dramatically, how the government will manage the spending mix without really delivering any pain at the ground level, says Bajoria

The Centre’s revenues have been in a sweet spot this year with the goods and services tax (GST) collections exceeding expectations but that does not mean the Union Budget should spend unhinged.

Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, believes the government will need to tweak its expenditure allocations in order to find fiscal space to spend on areas that matter and have a high growth multiplier.

The government is likely to peg the fiscal deficit at 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from 6.4 percent for the current year, in its bid to signal fiscal prudence even as it supports economic growth.

In an interview with Moneycontrol about the budget, Bajoria said GST collections could moderate in FY24 but still give enough comfort to the government, given the widening of the tax base over the past two years.

Allocations to capital expenditure could increase even as revenue expenditure remains a tight-rope walk.

