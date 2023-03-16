 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 Index sees marginal gains led by Ambuja Cement, utility portfolio

Shubham Raj
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

The cumulative market cap of the Adani Group stocks rose to Rs 9.27 lakh crore on March 16, 2023.

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – extended the winning run to the second day on March 16 and closed with marginal gains of 0.23 percent at 38.67 as most stocks from the group ended in the green.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Ambuja Cement, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy, all closed with 5 percent gains while Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports closed flat.

Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar and NDTV closed with cuts of up to 4 percent.