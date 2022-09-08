Market Live Updates: Sensex up 500 pts; Nifty around 17,760; Nifty Bank advances over 1%

September 08, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

There is a clear message from the market now. Despite high valuation, global headwinds from elevated inflation, slowing global economy and an ultra-hawkish Fed, the domestic market has been surprisingly resilient. The tape is signalling momentum and bullishness. Investors should not 'fight the tape' and take a contrarian view, at least in the near-term.



The ‘buy on dips’ strategy has worked very well in this rally and it makes sense to continue with the strategy. Domestic economy-facing segments such as banks, autos, capital goods, telecom and FMCG will continue to do well. If the rally is to sustain from the current levels, it will need support from the beaten down IT segment, which looks good from the valuation perspective.