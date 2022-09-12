 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Indian indices

Moneycontrol News
Sep 12, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India with a gain of 10 points. The Nifty futures are trading around 17,833 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

September 12, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today | Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel and others in news today

Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.
September 12, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

September 12, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Govt appoints merchant bankers for Hindustan Zinc issue

Government appoints ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, Citi and IIFL Securities as merchant bankers for Hindustan Zinc issue.

Alert: Government to divest some stake in HZL this FY from its residual shareholding of 29.5%

September 12, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

FPIs infuse Rs 5,600 cr in Indian equities in September so far

Foreign investors have pumped in close to Rs 5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in festive season and better macro fundamentals compared to other emerging markets.

September 12, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

RIL and Spicejet in focus today

A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has executed definitive agreements to buy the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd (SPTex) for Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively in a slump sale on a going concern basis.

SpiceJet has appointed Ashish Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer wef from Sep 9He comes with over 26 years of experience across various sectors, joins SpiceJet from Interglobe Enterprises where he served as VP (Head) - Corporate Finance beginning January 2019. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018.

September 12, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

JPMorgan on ACC & Ambuja Cements

- Underweight call on Ambuja Cements, Target at Rs 309 per share
-Neutral Rating on ACC, Target at Rs 2,110 per share
-Open offer behind us; Focus should shift back to fundamentals
-Structure and expansion details would be key triggers

September 12, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Janet Yellen on oil prices

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellensaid on Sunday that there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year. "Well, it's a risk. And it's a risk that we're working on the price cap to try to address" she said.

September 12, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Fund flow on September 9

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net-bought shares worth Rs 2,132.42 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,167.56 crore on September 9, as per data available on the NSE.