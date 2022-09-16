Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals gap down start; Asia Pacific markets in red

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 100 points on Friday
September 16, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
Govt relaxes paid up capital rules for small companies
September 16, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Morgan Stanley on SBI Life
September 16, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
Jefferies on Cipla
September 16, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
CLSA on Asian Paints
September 16, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Godrej Properties achieves sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two project launches in Mumbai
September 16, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST
IMF sees further global economic slowdown in third quarter
September 16, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
September 16, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST
China Data Watch | August retail sales rise 5.4 percent YoY versus estimate of 3.3 percent. Industrial output rises 4.2 percent YoY against estimate of 3.8 percent
September 16, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
US retail sales unexpectedly rise in August
September 16, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST
Fund flow on September 15
September 16, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar
September 16, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
Wall Street heads for losing week
September 16, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
Asian Markets Update
September 16, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST
Markets on Thursday
September 16, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST