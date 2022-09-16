 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty signals gap down start; Asia Pacific markets in red

Moneycontrol News
Sep 16, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 100 points on Friday

September 16, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

Stocks to Watch Today | Adani Ports, PVR, Tata Power and others in news today
September 16, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

Govt relaxes paid up capital rules for small companies

September 16, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Morgan Stanley on SBI Life

September 16, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

Jefferies on Cipla

September 16, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

CLSA on Asian Paints

September 16, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

Godrej Properties achieves sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two project launches in Mumbai

September 16, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

IMF sees further global economic slowdown in third quarter

September 16, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

September 16, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

China Data Watch | August retail sales rise 5.4 percent YoY versus estimate of 3.3 percent. Industrial output rises 4.2 percent YoY against estimate of 3.8 percent

September 16, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

US retail sales unexpectedly rise in August