 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Marina III Singapore exits Craftsman Automation; Swan Energy ups stake in Veritas India

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

Quant Mutual Fund has picked half a percent stake in Jindal Stainless. The stock surged more than 10 percent to Rs 197.3.

Investor Marina III (Singapore) Pte Limited exited auto ancillary company Craftsman Automation by selling its entire shareholding via open market transactions on December 6.

Marina III (Singapore) sold all its 11.56 lakh shares in Craftsman at an average price of Rs 3,200 per share.

However, India Acorn ICAV, ADIA, and White Oak were buyers for some of those shares sold by Marina. They in total bought more than 7 lakh shares or 3.3 percent stake in Craftsman.

White Oak Capital Management Consultants LLP acquired 1.28 lakh shares, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 2.4 lakh shares and India Acorn ICAV bought 3.33 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 3,200 per share. The stock closed with 0.2 percent gains at Rs 3,271.75.

Among other bulk deals, Quant Mutual Fund has picked half a percent stake in Jindal Stainless. The stock surged more than 10 percent to Rs 197.3.

Quant Mutual Fund via its Small Cap Fund acquired 26.3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 182.97 per share.