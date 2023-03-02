 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Developers tops Nifty500 with record single-day rally of 17%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

The stock has formed long bullish candle on the daily charts which resembles Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts on February 27, and since then there has seen consistent uptrend, with big volumes.

Macrotech Developers shares topped the buying list in the Nifty500 index, with the biggest ever single-day rally on March 2, continuing the uptrend for the fourth consecutive session, despite a subdued market sentiment.

The stock moved closer to Rs 1,000 mark with more than 17 percent gains, forming a robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making a higher-high-higher-low formation. It climbed over all key short-term moving averages and hit the medium-term moving average (100-day EMA - around Rs 998) intraday.

With the consistent fall for 10 straight sessions and losing of 28 percent in those days, the stock hit the lowest level (Rs 711) since July 2021 and entered the oversold level on February 24 with the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) falling up to around 14 levels, which ultimately resulted into a sharp rebound in stock price on February 27In fact, the above fall was especially after nearly a five-month consolidation.

