Midcap Magic: Kaynes Technology, the Gundappa Vishwanath of electronics manufacturing, poised for long-term growth

Shubham Raj
Mar 15, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

Right now, the company’s stock valuation may be expensive. But analysts say it is a good small-cap name from a sunrise sector to buy on dips. Part of our new series puts the spotlight on the mid and small-cap opportunities.

The government’s focus on manufacturing in India has led many companies to come to the fore. Prominent among them are makers of electronic equipment for bigger companies.

Dixon Technologies and Amber Enterprises are two companies that have made money for investors. However, there are many buds that are yet to blossom.

One such name is Kaynes Technology India, which listed recently and is considered a small-cap company, going by Association of Mutual Funds of India norms, with a market capitalisation of about Rs 5,600 crore.

The stock debuted in November and has returned over 67 percent since then amid difficult market conditions. In comparison, Dixon Technology and Amber Enterprises have lost 34 percent and 5 percent, respectively, as of March 15.