 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

JSW Energy rebounds 19% after hitting 8-month low, Rs 250 crucial for upmove towards 200 EMA

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 05, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

The rally in JSW Energy last week was driven by high volumes, which in fact, was higher since the week ended October 3 last year. On the weekly charts, it has formed Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern, which is a positive sign.

The JSW Energy stock has formed long bullish candle with upper shadow on the daily charts on March 3, indicating some profit booking at higher levels, following consolidation for a couple of days

JSW Energy shares rebounded nearly 19 percent after hitting an 8-month low of Rs 205 in the beginning session of last week. In fact, it has taken a support exactly at upward sloping support trendline adjoining lows of June 18, 2021 and June 20, 2022, but overall, it has been in consolidation since hitting a record high in October 2021. It was one of the multibaggers in 2021.

The stock has formed long bullish candle with upper shadow on the daily charts on March 3, indicating some profit booking at higher levels, following consolidation for a couple of days. Also, there was strong bullish candlestick formation on February 28.

The rally last week was driven by high volumes, which in fact, was higher since the week ended October 3 last year.

On the weekly charts, it has formed Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern, which is a positive sign.