IPO Pipeline | 89 public issues queue up for D-Street next year to raise Rs 1.4 trillion

Dipti Sharma
Dec 17, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Some fund managers have said that IPOs have helped them generate alpha over the last few years.

The year of 2023 will witness a flurry of Initial Public Offering (IPO) activity. Around 89 companies will hit Dalal Street in 2023 to raise approximately Rs 1.4 trillion, as per data provided by Primedatabase.

Just to give a sense of fund-raising through IPO in 2021, a total of 63 firms raised Rs 1.19 trillion through IPO in India. Whereas in 2022, up until November, 33 firms raised Rs 55,145.80 crore.

Here are the names that have received a green signal from SEBI and those that are awaiting approval:

