IPO fundraising in India drops by half in 2022-23, but third-highest ever recorded

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Mar 30, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

The largest IPO in 2022-23, which also happened to be the largest ever Indian IPO, was from Life Insurance Corp. of India, followed by Delhivery (₹5,235 crore) and Global Health (₹2,206 crore), with an average deal size of ₹1,409 crore.

Overall public equity fundraising in India also decreased by 56% to ₹76,076 crore in 2022-23 from ₹1,73,728 crore in 2021-22.

37 Indian companies raised ₹52,116 crore through main board initial public offerings (IPOs) in the financial year 2022-23, according to a report. This amount is less than half of the all-time high of ₹1,11,547 crore raised by 53 IPOs in 2021-22.

Pranav Haldea, the managing director of PRIME Database, a research firm focused on the primary capital market in India, added that LIC alone contributed ₹20,557 crore, which is 39% of the total amount raised in 2022-23. Without LIC, the IPO fundraising would have been only ₹31,559 crore. Nonetheless, the amount raised in 2022-23 is still the third-highest ever in terms of IPO fundraising.

Largest IPOs in 2022-23